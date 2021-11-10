In Pictures: Irish businesses rewarded for their efforts to protect the environment

Des Crinion, Managing Director of Irish Packaging Recycling (IPR), celebrates winning the Overall Pakman Award 2021 at the Shelbourne Hotel

The 2021 Pakman Awards took place on 29 October, recognising excellence in recycling and waste management among businesses, organisations, community groups and initiatives in Ireland.

Taking place in Dublin’s Shelbourne Hotel, the Overall Pakman Award 2021 was awarded to Irish Packaging Recycling (IPR) for efforts to help Ireland achieve EU recycling targets. Ireland’s largest recycling operator, IPR invested €2 million to upgrade the plastics and metals sorting line in their Dublin plant, which is the largest recycling facility in Ireland.

Adhering to government guidelines, representatives from leading organisations and community groups came together to recognise the achievements and progress of the past two years. Eleven category winners in total were announced on the night, with each of them being nominated for the top accolade that was awarded to IPR.

Over the past two years, Irish Packaging Recycling (IPR) has continuously upgraded facilities, resulting in the recovery of an additional 2,500 tonnes of plastics and aluminium. Also winning Waste Recycling and Recovery Facility of the Year 2021, plans are underway for IPR to build a state-of-the-art facility capable of recycling every PET beverage bottle placed on the Irish market.

Des Crinion, Managing Director, Recycling, IPR, celebrates winning the Overall Pakman Award 2021 at the Shelbourne Hotel Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD addresses the guests at the Pakman Awards 2021 Pictured from left to right : Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak, Tom Shipsey, Chairperson of Repak, Brian McCabe and Des Crinion from Irish Packaging Recycling (IPR), winner of the Overall Pakman Award 2021 and Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD.

The 2021 Pakman Awards at The Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin

Pakman Awards 2021 winners

A new addition for 2021, the inaugural Online Green Packaging award was won by Faerly, an online business that uses 100pc plastic free packaging on their products. With a major focus on using plant-based inks to distribute orders and grass paper on stickers, Faerly also plants a tree for every order placed and produces a CO2 saving of up to 75pc.

The Business Recycling Champion award was scooped up by Tesco Ireland for their efforts to recycle packaging and minimise food waste. These efforts have resulted removal of 359 tonnes of PVC and 40 tonnes of polystyrene materials from product packaging per year, and the donation of 14 million meals to FoodCloud has saved over 18,900 tonnes of carbon.

IRD Duhallow Furniture REVAMP won the Community Recycling Initiative award, for an initiative that saw 175 tonnes of used furniture diverted from landfill. As part of their efforts, the Cork-based business used a minimum of 90pc reused goods and materials and an average of just less than 3pc of new materials.

Repak Members Aldi Ireland, Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland and Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland, were also recognised in the Plastic Pledge award category for their outstanding commitment as part of the Repak Members’ Plastic Pledge. These organisations were winners of the Gold Plastic Pledge Award for the efforts made in prioritising sustainability and the prevention of plastic packaging waste, minimising avoidable single use packaging and promoting packaging reuse.

The Battery and WEEE Champion for 2021 was DID Electrical, who were chosen for their excellent communications campaign which was implemented across all channels including in-store, social, digital and outdoor and the continuous role they play in highlighting the importance of recycling WEEE products in Ireland.

Good Fish Processing’s successful sustainability policy was rewarded with the Waste Prevention Business Award. The brand is committed to meeting customer demands in as responsible and sustainable a method as possible, and protecting the environment is a key pillar of their ethos and vision.

Other winners on the night included Clean Ireland, who won the Commercial and Household Waste Recovery Operator of the Year award for both their excellent commercial and household waste collection offerings which adapt to meet the changing service expectations. Ulster Tyres won the Tyre Champion award as recognition of their extensive work to put recycling at the forefront of operations.

Tinahely Community Area Projects Ltd was given the nod in the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative category as a result of their efforts of educating and supporting local residents in protecting the environment and Integrated Materials Solutions was chosen for Innovation in Waste Resource Products or Service for aligning operations and processes with processes with circular economy principals

To see the full list of winners, visit the Pakman website here.

Reaction to this year’s event

Speaking at the 2021 Pakman Awards, Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy Ossian Smyth TD said:

“Ireland’s Waste Action Plan for a circular economy together with our upcoming Circular Economy Strategy will give Irish businesses and citizens the help they need to move to a circular economy.

“The Pakman Awards is a magnificent opportunity to recognise organisations across the waste and other business sectors who have taken the initiative to play their part in developing Ireland’s circular economy. I congratulate each of the winners and all those who entered the 2021 awards.”

Also speaking at the awards Repak CEO Séamus Clancy said:

“The Pakman Awards acknowledge our environmental champions nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation and education in all aspects of our everyday lives.

“It is a wonderful collaboration of all stakeholders, whose collective endeavours to protect our environment, provide a platform where all aspects of recycling and excellence in waste management are recognised. There have been many fantastic projects and initiatives nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation and education. These inspiring projects set a benchmark for others to follow.

“The Pakman Awards also give us an opportunity to create awareness of how we can improve our recycling habits and contribute towards reaching future EU recycling targets. The finalist and winners show that Ireland is on the right pathway for many of the challenging targets set by the Circular Economy Package.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees for their work and extend a special congratulations to IPR. as the winner of the Overall Pakman Award 2021,” he added.

The Pakman Awards offer a fantastic opportunity for any business, organisation or community group to demonstrate their environmental leadership and sustainability credentials at a national level and show how they are making a difference to our environment. For more information on the Pakman Awards, please visit the website here.

