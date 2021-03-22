Improving the quality of our water bodies

The challenges of water quality, biodiversity and climate change will influence farming practices and profitability into the foreseeable future.

The agriculture industry is working hard to meet these challenges head on. A team of 30 advisors (20 Teagasc and 10 Co-op) are working on the ground to help farmers improve water quality through the Water Quality and the Agricultural Sustainability, Support and Advisory Programme (ASSAP). The ASSAP programme enables farmers and other local landowners to engage positively in seeking solutions to local problems with the support of a confidential advisory service focused on water quality improvement.

Under the Water Framework Directive, Ireland is required to have all waters at ‘Good Status’ by 2027. To achieve this target, Ireland prepares river basin management plans to address national water quality issues every six years. However, despite having these plans in place, the most recent EPA Water Quality Report for 2013-2018 has shown that water quality in Ireland has declined in that period.

Teagasc are holding a Water Quality Week from Monday, March 22, to Friday, March 26, to provide water quality-focused information and advice to farmers to help minimise losses of nutrients, sediment and pesticides to water from their farming practices. This has been organised in collaboration with the dairy processing co-ops and the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO).

A broad range of topics will be available to farmers and the public. These topics will include Water Quality and Catchment Management, Utilising Nitrogen Inputs Efficiently, ‘Breaking the pathway’ of Phosphorus and Sediment loss, Protecting Water from Pesticide losses, and Managing Farmyards.

Information on the Teagasc water quality week is available on the Teagasc website. Short videos and written pieces will be shared through the Teagasc and partner digital and social media platforms. They will look to explain a range of water quality problems and provide practical advice and solutions to farmers.

There are multiple pressures across the areas for action - industry, waste water treatment plants and septic tanks, forestry, agriculture and urban pressures. The ASSAP focuses its resources on addressing agricultural pressures. Losses of nitrate, phosphorus (P), sediment, ammonium, pesticides and toxic substances from farming systems is impacting on water quality.

Maintaining water friendly practices and behaviours with the support of all agricultural advisors and the wider Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems (AKIS) will be key to ensuring long term improvements in water quality. Much work has been done in improving advisory resources and sharing of information and identifying areas where additional research is required.

For more information, visit the Teagasc Water Quality Week website.

