“If you mind people, you’ll get the return from it” – Making sure your employees know they come first

We spoke to Emer Corridan from Cahernane House Hotel in County Kerry about the importance of maintaining a good work life balance, in the ever-changing world of tourism and hospitality.

According to last year’s Irish Life’s Health of the Nation report, 47pc of Irish people believe that work life balance is the most important aspect of their job, putting it ahead of salary and development prospects, it highlights just how important it is for employers to show a willingness to support their staff and ensure they come into work feeling energised and ready to go.

Every business will have its own approach, but one of the most crucial steps Cahernane House Hotel in Killarney took was becoming a member of the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme which has been developed to support businesses to drive great employee engagement, and continuously build the appeal of their workplace. Embracing the programme and playing an active role in it has helped the award-winning hotel become more flexible and understanding when dealing with their employees’ needs.

As an employer, Cahernane House Hotel has stood out in particular when it comes to work life balance. General Manager Emer Corridan says that whether it’s a colleague who wants to work particular days or play for a local GAA team (Dr Crokes being her preference!), the roster is tailored to her people.

“We do so much tailored rostering that we wouldn’t have done in the past. I’ll give you an example now; we have a new restaurant manager who only started a few weeks ago and one of our other restaurant managers put a list together of all the requirements that people have.

“So let’s say someone can’t work certain days so we give them Sunday and Monday off, or someone else has GAA on Tuesday and Thursday nights. We can facilitate everyone’s home life”.

“It can be difficult; it’s not easy, and we’re lucky we’re a smaller hotel but we’d still have 20 staff between part time and full time in the restaurant so you’re still trying to accommodate everyone. That’s why we call it tailored rostering, and it’s something that’s really developed over the last couple of years.

“It’s fair enough, and I think it’s the way it needs to go to get the better staff. I remember four or five years ago some employers were giving out and saying ‘God, all these young people want certain days off and want to call the shots,’ Emer says, adding that she understands how work life balance will sustain her team, keep them happy and ultimately deliver a better guest experience.

“It has to come to that, and I think it’s a good thing. We do it here, and I think that’s part of the reason we did so well in the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme; because of the trust that staff put in us to look after them and know they will be taken care of,” Emer says.

Emer also says that the vast majority of requests for time off or last-minute shift swapping are approved, as it makes a tangible difference across the entire team. As well as that, the fact you were originally hired for one part of the business does not restrict you from trying your hand at something based around what interests you the most.

New Experiences

Rather than drawing a line in the sand that separates different teams, it’s often worth giving people an opportunity to explore some of the many different aspects of tourism and hospitality. As an example, Emer says one member of staff who was originally hired to work in the restaurant expressed an interest in looking behind the curtain and seeing what goes on in the kitchen.

“Cormac, our Head Chef, said ‘Look, I can give you a day and a half every week in the kitchen. Come and see if you like it.’ He [the member of staff] is only doing his Leaving Cert next year, so we’re hoping that it’s something he might go on and do a bit of training for as we would encourage that,” she says.

Creating a structure

Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence Programme was designed so that businesses such as Cahernane House can drive positive employee engagement, and build the appeal of their workplace. Helping the tourism and hospitality industry to meet the expectations of both staff and customers, Emer says it provided a structured way to listen to the team’s feedback and develop them through training opportunities.

“For a little while we were trying to do our own thing, but when the Employer Excellence programme commenced we were all that bit more focused on what the right way is to do it. There was so much in there about leadership and other qualities that you want your team to have.

“It was definitely evident in doing the programme that for the Heads of Department, being a leader is key to success. It’s about bringing people with you, and I think we all found that was so beneficial in that it was a common goal; we all wanted to aim for something and be the best that we could be.

“Sometimes you can kind of forget that, so I think every year we’re trying to do the refresher course, especially on those themes of leadership and empathy with staff. That leads into work life balance and the tailored rostering, and how we can make it better for staff.

Setting an example

As mentioned already, different businesses will have different approaches when it comes to facilitating a healthy work life balance. Cahernane House’s success is testament to the effectiveness of putting the needs of its people first, and its adherence to the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence programme in this regard sets a great example for other businesses to follow.

“Certain hotels and properties are way ahead of the curve, others are just getting onto it,” Emer says.

Emer also says she is hopeful that more tourism businesses will join the programme to help collectively spotlight the industry’s excellent employers, “I hope though that they’ll get there when they see how it helps business to address staff shortages and that turnover levels are lower.”

Speaking about how the tourism and hospitality industry is adapting, Emer adds, “It’s getting better all the time, I see differences every year in properties.”

Emer is also heavily involved in the Irish Hotels Federation’s Shaping Brighter Futures programme, and says it’s “where the difference is made in your hotel; it’s on your people and the services you can provide.”

“If you mind people, you’ll get the return from it,” Emer says.

Cahernane House’s commitment to its people means that employees are happier coming to work and more effective at managing their overall workload while they’re there. Rather than putting pressure on a small number of staff to take on as many hours as possible, Emer says they currently have a larger number of people working hours that suit their own personal needs.

“We have more staff than ever, but more are doing less hours. We have 20 staff in the restaurant, some of them are only doing 10 hours and some are doing 15, and they fill the gaps then for the others when they’re taking their time off.

Creating and implementing this employee-centred approach is one of the reasons why Emer says the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence programme is so cost effective. By helping attract and induct new employees, and retain them as they progress through their career in tourism and hospitality, it’s fair to say that signing up for the programme has made an enormous difference to the business.

