‘I have Crohn’s, it doesn’t have me’ – Amy Kelly discusses the new podcast for the Crohn’s and colitis community

Did you know that there are 40,000 people living with IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) in Ireland?

Despite the fact that this condition is relatively common, most of us know very little about it. Hopefully, that’s all about to change.

That’s because a brand new podcast, Gutcast, is being launched this week by the Irish Society for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease (ISCC) in partnership with Janssen Sciences Ireland UC.

The podcast is hosted by Amy Kelly, who was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease last year, and is a board member of the ISCC.

“Gutcast is a great resource for people living with IBD,” she explains. “Whether they’re recently diagnosed or they have been living with the condition for a really long time, I would hope that people enjoy listening and get great support from it.”

The podcast covers a range of interesting topics and concerns, especially in light of the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Rooted in research

The themes for each episode are based on research that the Irish Society for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease and Janssen Sciences Ireland conducted among people living with IBD in Ireland. The research highlighted the extent of mental health concerns among those living with IBD, all of which are being compounded by Covid-19.

For example, 82pc of people with IBD state that they have experienced stress, 74pc have experienced anxiety while 53pc experienced depression due to their condition.

The ISCC has also reported a 300pc increase in calls to its helpline and requests for information between March and June 2020 as a result of Covid-19, compared to the same time period in 2019.

“Now more than ever we can see the importance of IBD resources people can access from the safety and comfort of their own homes,” Amy states. “Gutcast will be a lifeline for those who have just been diagnosed, or are living with IBD, to better understand how to live a full and active life and how to navigate difficult situations like the one we find ourselves in now.”

Expert voices

Gutcast brings together a variety of different people, voices and opinions to discuss important topics around IBD.

“We have a wide range of medical professionals including a dietician, gastroenterologist, physiotherapist, psychologist, and an occupational therapist,” explains Amy. “We also have people who share their own experience of living with IBD.”

“We have influencer Belle Azzure - she’s very open on her social media platforms about her experience with IBD - and we have professional rugby player John Ryan and comedian Andréa Farrell as well. They bring the human side to the experience of life with a chronic condition and share their personal tips on how to overcome everyday challenges when coping with IBD. It’s really invaluable to hear their advice and also important to see that they are all living very active lives.”

Interesting topics

Over the eight episodes, the podcast touches on a wide variety of topics from symptoms to different coping strategies.

“We cover things like managing fatigue, work-life balance, sex and relationships and what I wish I’d known when I was diagnosed,” Amy explains. “We also have an episode on getting the most out of your healthcare appointments.

“It can be fairly intimidating going into an appointment. Personally, before my diagnosis, I never had much interaction with healthcare professionals. So when you’re going into these meetings and you’re hearing all of these terms being used, it can be very intimidating.”

An education for everyone

“The podcast isn’t just for people living with IBD but also friends and family who might be supporting people with IBD,” she states. “Everyone can get something out of it. Even employers could get great insight out of it. That’s one thing I really liked about the podcast. My partner was listening to it and he found out lots of information that helps him better understand what I experience day to day living with IBD. It’s really important.”

Amy believes that the podcast will act as a great platform to show people with IBD that they are not alone and give them access to helpful information and answer any questions they may not feel comfortable asking their healthcare professional or discussing with others.

“The more we talk about IBD the better. For IBD patients, it’s quite a long road. A diagnosis like this can be life-changing but it’s important to remember it’s not the end of the world. I always say to myself, ‘I have Crohn’s, it doesn’t have me’.”

Listen to Gutcast on the ISCC website or wherever you get your podcasts.

To support the campaign online, use the hashtag #Gutcast and visit the ISCC website for more information on IBD supports and services available in Ireland.

[1] Research commissioned on behalf of Janssen in partnership with the ISCC, carried out by Freedom Consulting, on a total of 298 people with IBD. Research conducted in April 2019

