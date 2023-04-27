“I don’t think people recognise there are that many accidents in agriculture” – The reality of farm safety in Ireland

We spoke to Ciaran Roche, Risk Manager in FBD Insurance, about the dangers of operating a farm and the 4,500 accidents that occur every year.

It goes without saying that operating a farm comes with a set of risks, whether you’re working in fields of wheat or with a herd of cattle. The risks have changed as technology evolves and methods adapted to suit the standards of the time, but accidents can and do still happen.

According to the Teagasc National Farm Survey (NFS) released in 2021, over 4,500 accidents took place on Irish farms in the 12 months prior, with nearly half of them requiring hospitalisation. This results in absence from work, with around 19pc of those involved in accidents losing 61 or more days work, which can have an enormous impact on the business’ bottom line.

These are the stories that many of us outside of the industry rarely hear about. According to Ciaran Roche, Risk Manager in FBD Insurance, they are however exactly the stories that need to be told.

“I don’t think people recognise there are actually that many accidents in agriculture that are that severe. There’s a big picture; we only see the fatalities, and they go up and down.

“Last year the numbers fell to 13 and the previous year was a little bit lower but prior to that it was hovering somewhere between 18 and 20 fatalities per year. Outside of that we have all these very significant injuries where there are people left with life-changing injuries where people might lose an arm or leg, or be left paralysed.

“We never really see that statistic, it’s always hidden. You hear the stories when you work in that environment, I’ve been working in this area since ’99 so I’m hearing the stories, but I think they’re not well publicised.

“Life to them can be very, very tough and challenging from then on afterwards and my sympathies would be with anyone who has been affected by a serious or fatal accident,” Ciaran says.

Making Irish farms safer is beneficial not only to those in the industry but also the country as a whole, keeping local produce on shelves and allowing businesses to flourish. As Ireland’s largest home-grown insurer that has long been invested in Irish agriculture, FBD Insurance is supporting Irish farmers with free online advice and videos on farm safety.

You can see an example of the videos below, and you can find the rest of them on FBD Insurance’s website here.

How injuries happen on farms

Many different aspects of running a farm can put people at risk, but there are certain outliers in Teagasc’s survey that give an idea as to which are the most common causes. More than half of all accidents involve livestock, with sheep accounting for more than any other animal, and 32pc of all accidents involve trips or falls.

While these accidents quite often happen in a flash, Ciaran says there is a need for the safety behaviour of farmers to improve.

“The big issue is a behavioural challenge, to continue to work in a safe manner on the farm and not to go back to old unsafe working practices. I’m from a dairy farm in County Wexford and I know that a lot of the bad habits that are created on Irish farms are passed down from one generation to another.

“It’s about breaking that cycle, and investing in farm safety, looking at new engineering solutions and technology that make your farm safer. For example, to have a calving gate for your cows at calving time, have safety manhole access points for agitation points, put safety grids under Perspex sheets.

“Investing in safety can make a huge difference, especially when you look at livestock. Good handling facilities are key and without that I think you’re going to struggle,” Ciaran says.

Much of what needs to change boils down to behaviours and social norms within the industry. Expanding on what Ciaran said about how generational behaviours can be passed down through the years, your peers and wider network can also play a huge role.

“If you see your neighbour down the road carrying out an unsafe practice and another neighbour does the same it becomes sort of a social norm. Things that are unsafe should not happen.

“An example I might give you of that would be carrying a young child in a tractor. The child has to be at least over the age of seven to get a lift in a tractor and there has to be a seat in that tractor with a safety belt.

“It’s a bit like when we brought in our drink driving laws and speeding laws. People stick to those and see how important they are and it’s important we put the same values on farms in relation to safety.

“Unsafe practices should never be acceptable. If we don’t break that cycle we’re never really going to change things in relation to farm safety on Irish farms.

“We do know that most of the accidents that occur could easily be prevented, and there is not always a cost. It’s a matter of implementing safe working practices and planning and managing your work,” Ciaran says.

As someone who regularly engages with farmers all over Ireland, Ciaran says that quite often farmers are fully aware of the risks they are taking regarding unsafe working practices.

“In many cases the farmer will tell you they wouldn’t have their son, daughter or worker on the farm carrying out that work because it’s dangerous but they’ll take the risk upon themselves. If it’s dangerous, no one should do it and you should find a safe way to do it,” he adds.

One injury on a farm can have a major impact on the wider business, so Ciaran says it’s also imperative to ensure farmers are properly protected.

“From a financial perspective we would highlight to people the importance of having personal accident insurance. The farmer is not an employee, and they are not a member of the public so the only cover they can have for themselves is personal accident insurance.”

“It’s imperative for them to have that in the event of an accident or an incident where they can’t work for a period of time on the farm. At least then there is an income coming that will help support pay for the workers that are needed to carry out the work in their absence,” Ciaran adds.

FBD Insurance is proud to partner with FBD Trust to support safe farming practices. For more information about farming safely and to view the full FBD farm safety video series, please click here.

