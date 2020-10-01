‘I almost fell off my seat!’- Dublin singer Adam Dunne on the competition that’s changed his life

“I have always loved singing, even from a very early age,” says Adam Dunne.

“I come from a very musical family. My grandad taught everyone in the family to play the guitar, my cousins were in a band together and my mum and her sisters would always sing together. People would call them the Nolan Sisters! Growing up, singing was a huge part of my life.”

The 22-year-old from Finglas is no stranger to singing on stage through drama clubs and annual talent shows at school.

He says he started gaining confidence and writing his own songs after performing so much and he gains inspiration for his ‘alternative pop’ sound from artists like 21 Pilots and Billie Eilish. But while in secondary school, Adam noticed that his voice couldn’t keep up with his ambitions.

“I knew I had a good voice, but it wasn’t trained. I would be standing backstage coughing for five minutes after a tough song, or have to drink lots of water to get my voice back. I knew that if I wanted to be a professional singer, I would have to invest in my voice and look for training.

“I started saving money but some of the cheapest professional vocal coaches were around €2,000 up to €5,000. I was just trying to break into the music scene and didn’t have much exposure to the overall music industry. In the end, I just practised my vocal training with YouTube videos and nothing else!”

Dream giveaway

Adam was working and trying to save for vocal coaching. He didn’t even think about applying for a bank loan to help fund his dream, as he believed a loan would only be given to buy a car or a house. It didn’t occur to him that it could be used to change his life for the better.

But when Adam’s mother saw an AIB competition in a Lovin’ Dublin article which offered to help make people’s dreams come true, she encouraged her son to enter.

“I never thought I would get it!” Adam says. “But my mum motivated me saying I had nothing to lose and everything to gain and should take a chance.

“I had no expectations, and when I was called in to do a video, I believed it was a test screening as simply part of the process. I sat down in front of the camera and read out the card which said I had won. I was going to be taken to do vocal coaching and record in a recording studio that day, and I was so shocked, I almost fell off my seat!”

When Adam met with his vocal and performance coach, Trish Rooney, he realised this was the first step on the road to his dream career as a singer.

“We were doing warm-up exercises in the recording studio, and she told me that my vocal range was very wide, but that I struggled when I reached the higher notes.

“She said after working on my voice, I could have the vocal range of Bruno Mars. But it won’t be Bruno Mars’ voice; it will be Adam Dunne’s unique voice. When she said that, it stuck in my head, and I knew this was the right path to getting where I wanted to go.”

On the right path

On that day in the recording studio, Adam recorded his own song, ‘Way Above the Skyline’ and since then, has been able to continue his coaching, this time online instead of face-to-face throughout Covid-19.

“We touch base every week,” says Adam. “I have the laptop set up to record myself on video so I can play it back later on, and I speak with Trish through the iPad. Every week, we work on something different. One week, I might be working on harmonies and the next I’ll be training the lower range of my voice. This all helps me to use my voice to the best of its ability.”

This has led Adam to write more complex songs for an upcoming album, as he signed with an independent record label based in the US.

“I now have several songs available on all streaming platforms. If people go to my website, there is a link to the songs.”

To get to record and release songs is truly a dream come true for Adam. He has come a long way from the talent shows he used to do in school. But he says he wouldn’t be doing what he is now without AIB backing him.

“I never would have thought AIB could give me the opportunity to progress with my music career the way they have. Before I was in the recording studio and started the coaching, I treated music as something I loved but wasn’t fully dedicated to. But ever since that day, I realised it was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

“I am extremely grateful to AIB for kickstarting that new career path for me. I wish I had sought out their support a long time ago.

“My advice is to always do what you want to do. Even if it's just a small goal within yourself, know you can achieve it. AIB is happy to back people’s dreams the way they did for me. People just have to be confident and go looking for that support.”

