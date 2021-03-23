How would you like to win a 3-bedroom house worth €300,000 in Carrigaline, Co Cork?

Are you feeling lucky? Enable Ireland is giving one person a chance to win a fully-furnished, three- bedroom house in Carrigaline, Co Cork, and to help a great cause in the process.

The charity is currently running a raffle to win this amazing prize and tickets are just €100. It’s an opportunity to win the home of your dreams in a beautiful coastal town within 15 minutes of Cork City. The proceeds from the raffle will help to fund Enable Ireland’s essential work with children with disabilities.

Over 860 children and their families attend Enable Ireland’s new Lavanagh Centre, with on-site services including physiotherapy and hydrotherapy, speech and language, social work, psychology, early years education and occupational therapy.

The charity still needs to raise €1million in funding for this important new facility to continue to provide its vital therapy and rehabilitative services so your contribution will make a real difference to the lives of hundreds of Irish families.

A dream house

This stunning house is located in Janeville, a new development of luxury ‘A’ rated homes located on the Cork side of Carrigaline. This location is the most sought after in Carrigaline and indeed Cork, due to its proximity to the City Centre, Mahon Point, Ringaskiddy and surrounding major employment areas.

Carrigaline is a booming town that’s perfect for young families, with lots of industry, schools, shops, restaurants and easy access to some of the region’s stunning coastal areas. It was recently found to be one of Ireland’s healthiest towns.

The house itself is furnished to showhouse standard, with stylish finishes throughout. Think high ceilings, cornicing, oak internal doors with chrome handles, double cobblelock driveways and beautiful landscaped green areas.

It’s also an incredibly efficient home, with an A3 BER energy rating and a 10-year Homebond structural warranty. It features the latest eco-friendly technology including photovoltac and solar panels, high efficiency gas boilers with zoned heating plus a mechanical and passive ventilation system.

Helping a great cause

Enable Ireland has provided services to children with disabilities in Ireland since the 1950s and its latest ambitious project is a state-of-the-art Children’s Services Centre in Curraheen.

The new Lavanagh Centre welcomed the first families through its doors back in April 2019 but they still need €1million in funding for this special project. The new centre includes a respite house and a hydrotherapy pool and it provides a range of therapies and rehabilitative services on site to over 860 children. All of the net profits they raise through this appeal will help to fund this new resource and provide much-needed assistance for children with disabilities and their families for generations to come.

Enable Ireland provides services to over 9,200 children and adults with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities in 15 counties across Ireland.

Other great prizes

If the opportunity to win a 3-bedroom house and to help a great cause wasn’t enough of an incentive, there’s also a chance to win some incredible runner-up prizes when you buy a raffle ticket.

Second prize in this raffle is a Honda Civic Smart 1L petrol car, kindly sponsored by Astra Construction. The winner will be offered a selection from the dealership at the time. Third prize is an impressive €5,000, sponsored by Right Price Tiles & Wood Flooring.

To do your bit to support Enable Ireland’s great work and to help fund the new Lavanagh Centre, simply purchase a ticket for €100 from the Win a House Cork website. The raffle will be held on Friday, April 16.

To help Enable Ireland to continue this vital work, buy a raffle ticket today. Tickets cost €100. To purchase and enter responsibly, see Win a House Cork website, call the fundraising team on 087 7905029 or email hello@winahousecork.ie

