How two Irish cousins established one of the leading racing syndicates in the country

Racing syndicates have become an increasingly popular option for Irish racing enthusiasts who are looking for a more affordable path into racehorse ownership.

The syndicate model offers people a chance to buy an equity share in a racehorse that is managed and trained by industry experts, so they can experience the thrill of ownership at a fraction of the cost. Shamrock Thoroughbreds is an Irish racing syndicate based in Rush, Co Dublin, that has enjoyed some major success since its establishment in 2017.

Syndicate manager Stephen Thorne set it up with his cousin, racehorse trainer Ado McGuinness, and it has since become one of Ireland’s leading racehorse syndicators.

We spoke to Stephen about setting up Shamrock Thoroughbreds, the success they’ve enjoyed with Harry’s Bar, and how syndication offers normal people a chance to become a racehorse owner.

Turning to the syndicate model

Ado McGuinness updates owners after Harry's Bar wins the Belgrave Stakes (Listed) in Dundalk. Image: Patrick McGann

Ado McGuinness updates owners after Harry's Bar wins the Belgrave Stakes (Listed) in Dundalk. Image: Patrick McGann

Stephen first got involved in racing when he was still in school, working weekends and summers with Ado, who was already a trainer at that point.

Having obtained an Equine Business degree in NUI Maynooth and a higher diploma in Accounting, he gained more industry experience with Anthony Cummings and Coolmore Stud before doing the prestigious Godolphin Flying Start scholarship programme. He went on to work with Mike De Kock and Ralph Beckett before rejoining Ado McGuinness Racing and going on to establish Shamrock Thoroughbreds.

“The syndicate end of it was born out of trying to get in a new ownership base in the stable basically,” Stephen explains. “The first horse we started with was just a family horse really with some local farmers in the area, some friends. It’s evolved from there to where we are now.”

Shamrock Thoroughbreds sells 5pc or 10pc shares in their horses on a yearly basis, with the members getting an equity share in race winnings or the sale of a horse. After one year, a decision is taken by syndicate members on whether to sell the horse or extend the contract for a further 12 months. The syndicate has also formed partnerships with other owners.

“The key at the moment is to try to buy a horse with a high enough rating that these owners can get to the bigger meetings or the bigger festivals,” he says.

Shamrock Thoroughbreds has a strong commercial focus and the goal is to give its owners more than just a great racing experience. Buying horses in training gives owners a greater chance to get to a big race with their horse and to target more prize money.

“We’re specifically targeting horses in training at the moment for the simple reason that you can buy them, depending on what time of the season it is, then you crack on with fresh prep and you can be ready to run within a month after the sale. If you are easing them down and then prepping them for the campaign, they could be ready to start in three months.”

With some high-profile horses in its stables, the syndicate now plans to shop in the yearling market next year. A horse that excels in its maiden race in Ireland can demand a high sales price from overseas markets. Sales are another way to for members to recoup their expenses aside from prize money, while also allowing the syndicate to reinvest in new stock.

‘Fairy tale stuff’

Harrys Bar and Wayne Lordan lead home a 1-2 for Ado McGuinness in the Belgrave Stakes (Listed). Image: Patrick McGann

Harrys Bar and Wayne Lordan lead home a 1-2 for Ado McGuinness in the Belgrave Stakes (Listed). Image: Patrick McGann

One of the biggest success stories for the syndicate has been Harry’s Bar, who won the featured Listed Belgrave Stakes at Dundalk.

“We bought him at the last sale there and eight days later, he won a listed race in Dundalk. It’s fairy tale stuff really.

“He was bought by Shamrock Thoroughbreds, I syndicated 50pc and then we got another client in the yard, Swords Bloodstock, to come on board. Within four days, we had the horse syndicated and ready to go and we entered him up and he ran and he won. They don’t all work out like that.”

The syndicate has enjoyed huge success with the likes of Current Option, which it owns in partnership with Dooley Thoroughbreds, having scooped up prize money of nearly €250,000 in less than 18 months.

“It’s all very good finding and buying these horses but you have to find the right trainer and I’ve worked well with Ado for years and it’s a massive team effort. We’re expanding and building all the time and well able to train and prepare a horse for a big day.”

What do members get from their investment?

As syndicate trainer and manager, Ado and Stephen make the key decisions on training and placements, it’s a collective operation that works for the benefit of all of the members. By buying higher quality horses, it increases the chances of members recouping their training fees and makes it a more viable and enjoyable investment.

“Fun and enjoyment is number one,” he says.

“Equally important is that it is commercial and in terms of financial return or financial gain, you are trying to sell horses at their peak. If you have a good horse, you’re specifically targeting these good races to try and scoop in as much prize money as you can. A day out at the races, stable tours or stable visits to the yard - just look at the ownership experience as if you were a sole owner. If you come on board, you’ll be treated like any other sole owner in the yard.”

Annual fees are paid up front or on a quarterly basis and Stephen points out that these fees are designed to factor in all fees and costs, so owners don’t have to worry about any unexpected additions.

Race days may be the highlight of the experience but the members also get a real sense of what’s involved in horse ownership and racing, with regular updates on their horse throughout the year. WhatApp group messages, video updates and audio notes all help to keep them informed.

“They’re learning all the time. They listen to all the updates as they go on. The ultimate side of it is that one or two of them become sole owners and go down that road.

“We’ve had people that have taken 10pc or 20pc and all of a sudden, they want something on their own. They’re well-equipped then to make their own decisions because they’ve looked at how this horse was managed the whole way through the 12-month period.”

If you are interested in partnering with other owners and getting involved in commercial syndicates, please speak to the Horse Racing Ireland Ownership Department at owners@hri.ie or learn more about the syndicates on the Horse Racing Ireland website.

