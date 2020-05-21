How to spot an online financial scam before it’s too late

From phishing emails and texts to suspicious phone calls from your bank, what are the most common types of financial scams you might encounter and how can you avoid them?

We have all been at the receiving end of a questionable email claiming to be from your bank, Amazon or PayPal, saying you need to click on a link or send more money. Most of us think we’re savvy when it comes to these scams.

There is no way you will be duped by any fraudulent emails. But criminals are becoming increasingly underhanded and are targeting scared and vulnerable people.

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) has new figures which show that card fraud across the banking industry reached €12 million in the first half of 2019. And now with thousands of people working from home or out of work due to the pandemic, criminals are seeking to exploit the situation by increasing their attempts at fraud and scam under the cover of the Covid-19 crisis.

Denise Cusack, community protection advisor with Ulster Bank, says she sees fraud increasing, especially since scammers are attuned to how people behave.

“Many of us are shopping online and relying on email or online messages with instant access on our phones,” says Denise. “Because people have changed the way they shop and communicate, there has been a massive increase in email, texts and telephone scams.

“This is especially the case during unprecedented events such as the current crisis. It provides an opportunity to prey on people when they are more vulnerable.”

Denise says people need to be extra vigilant during the pandemic and take time to do relevant checks. Scammers are always looking for new ways to separate you from your money.

Types of scams

But what are the most common scams you might come across? And how can you know what is safe and what is not to be trusted?

Unwanted email and text message scams

This is when you receive an e-mail or text message which seems to be from a real company or trusted organisation such as your bank or a government body. It might say you missed a payment, are due a refund, or there are security issues with your account.

The email or text will make you feel pressurised into taking action. You may be asked to click on a link directing you to a web page requesting personal information, bank information, or your online banking PINs or passwords. It may also encourage you to download an attachment that can load malicious software (malware) onto your device.

“These can be very dangerous,” explains Denise. “Which is why Ulster Bank formed a partnership with Malwarebytes to offer their product Malwarebytes Premium to all of our customers free-of-charge until May 2022. This will protect whatever device you’re using by detecting and removing viruses and other malware, and blocks scams phishing for your details.

“We hope that products like this can really help our customers in times like these.”

Phone Fraud

This is when you receive a phone call from scammers purporting to be from a legitimate company, for example a bank or a service provider. A call like this can typically follow after you have inadvertently provided your personal details to a scammer via an email or text.

They make you believe they are calling from this trusted company, and then trick you into handing over personal details such as card details, PIN numbers or online banking login credentials and may even ask you to move money from your account to keep it safe.

“They can steal money and take your identity with even the smallest of details,” says Denise. “If someone asks for your online banking PIN or password over the phone, immediately hang up. No organisation will ask this.”

Scamming the dating game

The Gardaí recently reported figures of 75 cases of romance fraud in 2019, with victims losing more than €1 million to scammers.

A romance scam involves meeting who you think is the perfect person on a dating site or message board, they gain your trust and tell you all about themselves. They then start to ask for small amounts of cash a little at a time, only to continue onto bigger and bigger amounts.

“In my role as community protection advisor romance scams are definitely in the top two most common types of fraud that I would see,” says Denise. “Romance scams are the most sensitive and the most complex because matters of the heart are involved. That’s why it’s so important to be vigilant and wary of anyone asking for money or any private details.”

What to watch out for

With the number of scams out there, how do you know what to look for when deciding if something is real or fake? We take you through the biggest pitfalls of modern scams.

Out of the blue

Did you receive the phone call or email randomly? If you didn’t request your bank to call you, or didn’t ask for any transfers or statements, this is likely a scam. Always be wary of calls that are unexpected, even if the caller appears to know a lot about you.

Asking you to move money to a safe account

If you get a phone call claiming to be from your bank and they ask you to move your money for fraud reasons, you should decline this immediately. Your bank will never ask you to do this. Also, you should never use your card reader or hand over card reader codes at the request of someone over the phone in any circumstances.

Making you act quickly

It is common in many scams to tell you that you need to hurry or your account will be suspended shortly, for example, saying those face masks you wanted will all be sold out soon. If they are trying to hurry you, this is a red flag. Also, if the deal sounds too good to be true (buy this equipment worth €100 for just €10!), it usually is.

Always believe the old adage, ‘If it’s too good to be true, it probably is’.

