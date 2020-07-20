How to get the best broadband deal for your home

If lockdown has taught us anything, it’s the importance of good internet. From watching Netflix to searching for new recipes to Zoom quizzes, the internet was a wonderful escape and much-needed resource during the pandemic.

But if your broadband wasn’t up to scratch, you probably spent more time turning your modem on and off than relaxing in front of the TV. Well, now is the time to do something about it. If you’re unhappy with your current provider, there has never been a better time to switch.

To find out more we spoke to Jason Campbell from Choosy.ie. Choosy.ie is a new comparison site that makes it even easier to find the cheapest broadband provider for you. It can also help you to find a provider that offers great deals in your area. Here are his top tips for searching.

Search in your locality

When researching broadband deals, it’s important that you figure out what is available in your locality.

“In Ireland, broadband choices are determined by what networks are available at the customer’s house,” explains Jason. “There are an increasing number of network choices available. But not every network is available at every home.

“The great thing about a site like Choosy is that we are able to check all the networks and only present the products that are available at the customer’s home, then they can make the best decision for them.”

Write down your priorities

Before picking a new plan, you need to think about what you want from your broadband package. Will you be streaming TV? Do you work from home? How many people will be using the broadband at any one time?

“Ultimately, they need to decide what their priorities are in the home,” Jason states. “Their priority might be finding the cheapest broadband available or they might want the fastest speed available. They have to decide what is most important to them.

“Then, they need to decide whether or not they want to be able to subscribe to a TV package. If they do, there’s a second set of questions. They can either go with a streaming service or a more traditional set top box-based subscription service.”

Check out new companies

If you’ve been with your current broadband provider for a while, you may be unaware of some of the new options on the market. That’s why it pays to shop around.

“A lot of people are actually unaware that there are so many alternatives now available at their home,” Jason states. “The broadband market has evolved over the last few years. There’s never been a better time to switch.”

Because there is such a wide choice available, customers can now choose between broadband only packages or invest in bundles.

“People can decide whether they want broadband only or with a home phone included or perhaps even TV included. There are fantastic bundle deals available for people who take more than one product together. Ultimately, it’s down to consumer choice. It’s all about what’s important to them at the moment.”

Understand the speeds advertised

Understanding broadband packages can be tricky, especially if you’re not used to the jargon. Jason advises all consumers to be aware of the speeds advertised and what they really mean.

“The product speed that is advertised is generally the best possible speed available,” he explains. “Things like distance and overuse at peak times can affect the speeds delivered to the customer home.”

“Another misconception that people have is that the advertised speed is what they should expect on their wireless device. That’s not the case because the speed is delivered to the modem and then the modem converts that speed and pushes it out through the house via Wi-Fi. That means that speeds can be less depending on where you are in your home, or on what device you are checking the speed on.

“The general rule of thumb is the faster the broadband available, the better the consistency and reliability of the service.”

Think about the long-term cost

When switching your provider don’t be fooled by introductory rates or sign-up deals.

“Because there is lots of competition, there are fantastic offers out there to entice customers to switch,” Jason states. “Some offers are for 12 months, some are for six months. Another thing to note is that some providers will charge installation fees as part of their service.

“On Choosy, we look at the entire cost for the first 12 months. We show the initial monthly offer price as well, but rank plans by the full 12 months cost to the consumer so they can compare the real cost from of each plan their pockets.”

Complete your switch online

The great thing about changing your broadband provider is that you can complete the whole process online with minimal disruption to your home.

“Overall, it’s really easy to switch,” Jason explains. “You can also change your mind anytime within the first 14 days which gives people great peace of mind.

“We’ve worked really hard to secure agreements with all of the providers out there. Some of the other comparison sites don’t have that. We’re confident that we can show all consumers the best possible choices that are available to them.”

Choosy.ie. You've nothing to losey. Visit Choosy.ie from the Irish Independent and see how much you could save by switching broadband supplier today.

Sponsored by