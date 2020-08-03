How this Roscommon farmer gets reseeding right

A recent visit to Enda Doran’s farm in Co Roscommon highlights what forms a successful grassland management plan and the key factors to achieving farm profitability. Located in Kilbegly, Co Roscommon, Enda runs a spring calving, grass based dairy farm of 140 British-Friesian Holstein cross cows. He is a new entrant to dairy farming having converted from sheep and suckler farming in 2016.

Since making the switch to dairy farming, Enda believes that following a grassland management plan which focuses on soil fertility and reseeding with grass seed of the highest quality has been a major contributing factor into achieving a successful and profitable dairy business.

In the video below, Enda outlines the key traits that he looks out for in a grass seed mixture and why selecting the most suitable one for his farm has given him the best return on investment:

Selecting the right grass seed mixture

According to Enda’s local Agritech Sales Representative, Melissa Kelly, “Farmers are increasingly recognising the benefits of reseeding with good quality grass seed. However, in order to get the biggest return on investment, it’s critical that you choose the most suitable grass seed mixture for your own individual system.

“At Agritech, our Tipperary Grass Seed Range has a mixture to suit every requirement, whether that is intensive grazing, cutting, zero-grazing or overseeding. For Enda, Tipperary Grass 4A was chosen as the most suitable mixture as it successfully encompasses all of the key traits that he looks for in a grass seed mixture; high digestibility, palatability, longevity and a good inclusion of clover.”

GroQuik® Benefits

What makes the Tipperary Grass Seed range unique is that every mixture is treated with a biological seed stimulant called, GroQuik®, which accelerates germination and especially root growth in both grasses and clover. The application of GroQuik® is especially beneficial to clover establishment as it has a more extensive and complicated root structure.

Melissa concludes, “Going forward, seed stimulants such as GroQuik® will play a vital role in improving herbage output. Seedling establishment has improved significantly on Enda's farm with results seen as early as one week after sowing. The benefits of GroQuik® continues for years post sowing, with older sown paddocks still producing high yields for Enda.”

Autumn Reseeding Tips

Agritech Sales Representative, Melissa Kelly, outlined what she attributes as top tips when reseeding this autumn:

