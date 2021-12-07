How the use of technology can help us provide better care for older people

Finding the right care for older people in your life is never straightforward and can be stressful for both them and you.

It is a decision faced by many across Ireland, and the need for solutions is becoming more urgent. The ESRI predicts that by 2030 the number of people over the age of 80 will double, and that there will be a 120pc increase in demand for home care services by 2031.

To discuss what lies ahead for the care of older people in Ireland, we spoke to HaloCare Co-Founder Niall Kelly.

Through a variety of wireless and contactless devices, HaloCare offers a solution for older people who wish to remain in their own homes. The supportive technology works in the background to provide peace of mind when family members and carers are not there, and real-time information is sent to their 24/7, 365 Care Hub where trained care specialists can react, respond and reassure people.

In terms of safety protection, HaloCare devices range from fall sensing to motion detection to wander alarms, and environmental alerts such as flood, temperature, and other hazards.

The HaloPad age-friendly tablet allows for video calls and communication, while smart devices are also on offer to monitor vital health data such as blood sugar, heart rate and blood pressure.

As well as that, their suite of wellness solutions from hydration to exercise reminders. With a strong reputation for providing peace of mind, HaloCare offers a viable solution to the care of their older loved one.

It offers peace of mind and respite for carers, as well as privacy and dignity for the older person in need of care.

Every situation is going to be different, but the advantages of staying at home wherever possible should always be considered, and is a core principle behind HaloCare. Maintaining some sense of normality can often be one of the most important steps you can take to look after an older person’s wellbeing.

“People just really want to stay in their own homes for lots of reasons. From feeling safe to being separated from family, to not being in that environment with 30 or 40 other people, regardless of how well the long-term care settings are run,” Niall said.

Speaking about exploring alternative options, he added; “Nursing homes are some of the best facilities around, and they are a vital solution for many people at a certain stage in their lives.

“But why wouldn’t someone want to stay in their own home with their own comfort, their own familiar surroundings for as long as possible, if they can?”

As demand for aged care services was predicted by the ESRI to grow on average by 4pc every year, exploring these alternatives could in turn ease some of the pressure on Ireland’s nursing homes.

“There’s going to be an explosion in demand for home care, and the number of people to provide home care are not there, so there has to be supporting services to help cope with the demand,” Niall said.

Using technology to provide better care

When asked about embracing the use of new technology in providing care for older people, he said the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also had an impact. Restrictions meant that many of us were only able to keep in contact with our older relatives online, and Niall said this shift could help us further embrace the use of new technology.

“As a method of communication, take the simple video call. Two years ago, it would not have been considered for older people, [except for] maybe a quick chat.

“In the middle of Covid when no one could travel, it was a real, valuable alternative to keeping in touch,” Niall said.

Embracing technology coincides with the embracing of data. While the potential for real-time data on our health should never be overlooked, Niall said it is essential that every effort is made to prioritise the person in need of care.

“With all the health data and technology, it’s an area that has to come up to speed. Older people, and people who can’t make decisions on their own need to be able to have mechanisms for consent.

“This is why the privacy and dignity of the older person is at the core of what we do and, for example, is why we don’t use cameras within someone’s home,” he added.

Striking a balance

When finding the right care solution for an older person, striking a balance between the level of care their receive and their personal level of freedom can often be the most difficult aspect. It is not a conversation anyone is eager to have, but Niall said that it is worth discussing options sooner rather than later.

While every situation is different, Niall said that families are often better served by discussing their options as early as possible. Live-in care or having a permanent carer is not something that is within everyone’s reach, but waiting until the situation reaches crisis point can make it a more daunting decision to make.

“You have a think about which solution might work for you. Everyone from HSE Older Person Services, ALONE and Age Friendly Ireland to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and others, have really good advice for those discussions, and especially if there’s [medical] conditions involved,” Niall said.

HaloCare offers state-of-the-art solutions, but there are some things that technology cannot replicate. Bearing in mind the effectiveness of having sensors installed that provide real-time updates on someone’s wellbeing, Niall said a traditional comfort call remains their most valuable asset.

“With all this technology, one of the most effective things that we do on a daily basis is to make a ‘comfort call’ to the older person. When you realise that there are real people here at HaloCare, people who are trained, who know how to talk to people of a certain age or a certain mindset, they can put their fears at ease.

“They can chat to them about their lifestyle, about their pets, about their health, whatever it is. And then people see ‘this is not just a load of technology, there is actually a real set of people at three o’clock in the morning who want to help me,’” Niall said.

HaloCare fosters independence and empowers people to live a better quality of life, with the care they need when and where they need it.

