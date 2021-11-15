How The Nature Trust is helping Ireland tackle its climate and biodiversity challenges

For a nation that has long prided itself on its natural beauty, learning that Ireland has one of the lowest levels of forest cover in Europe is somewhat surprising.

It was not always the case and restoring our forest cover to the level it once was, is an essential initiative in our fight against climate change. Planting trees is one of the most crucial steps in this long journey, particularly as they remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere when given space to grow and remain healthy.

There is a need for native woodlands to be planted across Ireland on a large scale and The Nature Trust is rising to the challenge. This is an ambitious initiative from Coillte Nature and Forestry Partners whose goal is to increase native woodland cover significantly in partnership with businesses.

Partnering with AXA Ireland, The Nature Trust will plant 600,000 native tree saplings and invest in lands to accommodate them over the next two years. The trees planted will be of the highest quality, grown in Irish nurseries from the seeds of native Irish species such as Scots pine, oak, birch, alder and holly.

As part of ongoing efforts to provide carbon neutral car insurance, AXA Ireland was the first to fund The Nature Trust's ambitious targets. Once they are planted, they will begin the essential environmental process of sequestering and storing carbon.

Turning over a new leaf

Less than 12pc of Ireland is under forest cover, and of that, only about 2pc is native woodland. When compared with the European average of 37pc forest cover, the task at hand can be better understood.

Both businesses and individuals share a responsibility to take action and it's in everyone's long-term interests to look into opportunities to contribute. Further investment in organisations like the Nature Trust will help in the fight to combat the worsening global climate crisis.

Something that should not be overlooked is that Ireland is blessed with the perfect climate to facilitate tree growth. Planting and establishing these new native woodlands in communities across Ireland will benefit the population for generations to come.

These woodlands will be open access; a great reason to visit native forests and to enjoy them. A wide range of plants and animals will be given the opportunity to thrive and efforts will be made to protect them from potential threats, natural or otherwise.

Once planted, The Nature Trust will continue to monitor and care for the woodlands they create. When it comes to the unpredictability of nature, long term management will be crucial to ensure a successful outcome.

Having such exciting, large scale projects taking place on our doorstep is also quite a rarity. As important as it is to contribute to similar work all over the world, it will provide a much-needed boost to redirect us outdoors, to enjoy and rediscover the spectacular natural beauty this country offers.

