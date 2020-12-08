How the Bereavement Support Line is helping people to deal with loss during Covid-19

Many of us have experienced significant loss in 2020, and Irish Hospice Foundation (IHF) want people to know that support is at hand for those that need it most.

Launched earlier this year as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, IHF’s Bereavement Support Line is there for anyone who has lost a loved one or a friend.

Help when you need it most

Orla Keegan from IHF says that the service has already taken over 600 calls from people who have experienced bereavement, both before and during the pandemic. While Covid-19 was the catalyst for the support line, help is at hand for anyone who lost somebody, regardless of the cause or the year of death.

"We started planning it in March and it was very much a Covid project,” Orla says.

“We were thinking about who would need to call, to talk to someone. It could be people who had lost a loved one to Covid but, more than that, also those who were bereaved while the Covid restrictions were in place.

"The limited visiting, limited funeral numbers and that whole comforting script of what to do during a wake and a funeral would be different for them in 2020.

"Then we were thinking of a third cohort of people, those who were becoming more socially isolated in terms of being in lockdown, maybe their bereavements pre-Covid - whether it was a year ago, or two or three years ago - was leaving them feeling more isolated. They would also benefit from picking up the phone and just chatting to somebody."

Helping people to help others

While the primary function of the support line is to help those directly affected by bereavement, it’s also proving to be a valuable resource for those who wish to help others through the grieving process.

“We get calls from adult children ringing up out of concern for a parent,” Orla adds.

“Say they're worried about their dad because their mam died, and they're wondering 'How's he doing? Is there anything else I can be doing?'

"We get health professionals calling and saying, 'I have a patient or client and I want to find out what more I can do for them, or maybe if I should get them to ring you directly'.

"If you have a query, at all, around loss and bereavement, phone anyway and we will try and meet that need. A lot of what we do is signposting and matching people to what they might require.

"But the biggest part of it is just listening and trying to put a shape on what's after happening for a person."

How to cope ‘just for today’

Sitting at the other end of the phone line is an operator who is fully trained to provide advice and guidance around bereavement.

"They ask the person who calls to tell their story, they listen to that story and try and work out what the worst parts are today,” Orla explains.

“They try to focus in on some resources or coping strategies that help them just for today.

"They're also trained in knowing what's available, in terms of information that might help. They're trained to be able to talk about the grief experience, and how it can be.

"Grief is the sort of thing that can just become suddenly overwhelming. You might think you're doing fine and then become overwhelmed, and people find that quite scary. Sometimes they just need to talk to the operators who can explain that that happens, and it's a normal part of grieving.

"They understand some of the frameworks around bereavement, that's what they're trained to do, so they listen, provide comfort, provide reassurance and provide information."

Calls to date have been from all over Ireland and the line has heard from widowed people of any age, from people whose parent has died, from parents and grandparents and from those mourning the loss of an adult sibling or friend.

Maintaining a presence after Covid-19

Orla Keegan hopes that the Bereavement Support Line – which currently operates between 10am and 1pm, Monday to Friday, with a call-back option for those who leave a message on its answering service - will continue running long after Covid-19 has receded, given the long-term consequences of the pandemic.

"Bereavement is something that continues after Covid, that's for sure,” she says. “The impact of bereavement is not a one month or a two month journey.

"Considering that we're not even a year into Covid and it's still ongoing, we would hope to keep a presence there to be available to people. We believe the need is going to be pronounced enough over the next year, at least."

IHF operators volunteer their time on the line and are supported by core IHF staff. IHF want to thank these for all they do, particularly as we approach Christmas time.

You are not alone in grief. If you’re bereaved and need comfort, connection and support at this time, please call Irish Hospice Foundation Bereavement Support Line. Freephone 1800 80 70 77 to speak to one of our trained volunteers. For more information, please visit Irish Hospice Foundation website.

