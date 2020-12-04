How syndicates can offer budding horse owners ‘all of the fun for a fraction of the costs’

Irish people have always been passionate about horse racing but there’s often a perception that racehorse ownership is only for people with industry contacts or significant resources.

However, more and more horse racing fans are now turning to the syndicate model to find a way to enter the realm of horse ownership. Syndicates are made up of between five to 20 people, who each own a share of one or more racehorses, and it’s a simple way for people with similar means and experience to live the ownership dream.

Syndicate members can enjoy the thrill of watching their horse race, network with other owners and like-minded people, and get an insider view of the ownership journey.

Spreading the risk and the cost

Expand Close Alpha Racing’s Cadillac (Shane Foley) wins the Foran Equine EBF Auction Maiden. Image: Patrick McCann, Racing Post / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Alpha Racing’s Cadillac (Shane Foley) wins the Foran Equine EBF Auction Maiden. Image: Patrick McCann, Racing Post

Being part of a syndicate has obvious advantages, whether it’s made up of friends, colleagues or family, or has been professionally-organised by an experienced agent.

“One of the main advantages of the syndicate model is the ability to spread risk amongst a bunch of horses and the ability to have a bunch of people who can really get more enjoyment together than individually,” explains Richie Galway, agent for the Alpha Racing syndicate.

He points out that investing all your resources in a single horse can be a risky proposition, even if you’re not new to the game, due to the inherent uncertainties involved. Promising horses can get injured or fail to deliver on their potential, even if you do everything right.

“I think the ability to spread your risk across a number of horses just gives you a much greater chance of having at least one horse that has a good level of ability, spreads the action, you get lots of ongoing action if you have an involvement in a number of horses, and it diminishes the risk of buying a horse that gets injured.”

Pooling the members’ resources means that a syndicate can invest in multiple horses and this gives it more spending power. With memberships capped at 20, you’ll still have a significant ownership stake but you can get more action with less investment.

Alpha Racing’s horses are trained by Jessica Harrington and the syndicate also includes bloodstock agent Patrick Cooper of BBA Ireland, director of Goffs Elaine ‘Legs’ Lawlor, and Richie and his wife Emma, who all have stakes in the enterprise. The syndicate has 20 members and it was set up with a strong commercial focus, with the aim of trading horses for a profit where possible.

“I think you can have all of the fun for a fraction of the costs by getting involved in these syndicates,” Richie adds.

Ireland’s international reputation and the high level of competition on these shores means that a horse that performs well in a competitive maiden could provide a syndicate with a very tradeable asset. This can help to offset the costs of being involved and adds an additional dimension beyond the on-track action.

“In the first year of the syndicate, we managed to trade all of the horses that we purchased, we had a 30pc winning strike rate with Alpha horses in 2020, and we has 16 individual two-year-old winners to the end of August 2020, which was huge.”

Alpha Racing’s expert team also hit gold with Cadillac, a horse that Richie says brought them to “places we couldn’t imagine.”

“We ended up running in the Breeders’ Cup and got a very respectable fourth in a tough juvenile Breeders race. There you go. That’s a horse that cost €40,000 as a yearling. He’s been one of the leading two-year-olds in Europe and we obviously have high hopes for him next year as well.”

Making horse ownership open to more people

Expand Close Pension Fund Syndicate's Onenightidreamed. Image: Patrick McCann, Racing Post / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pension Fund Syndicate's Onenightidreamed. Image: Patrick McCann, Racing Post

“The advantage of syndication really is that it gives people access to getting into horse ownership where they normally wouldn’t be able to afford to do it,” explains Hubie De Burgh, agent for the Pension Fund Syndicate.

The Pension Fund Syndicate is a smaller, high-end syndicate that has produced group winners such as Alexios Komnenos, Zihba and Onenightidreamed while also having great success trading its horses for impressive returns.

“The Pension Fund syndicate always bought five horses and whether we had five or 10 people, it was a very good way of guys coming into pretty well-bred horses but spreading the risk,” Hubie adds.

Even at an entry level, the principle of pooling resources to broaden your opportunities is one reason that syndicates continue to grow in popularity. Hubie believes that the opportunity for people to have a stake in the horse at a more affordable price is vital to attract a new generation of owners to the industry.

“A lot of guys investing in a racehorse have never done it before, and really don’t know the process,” says Hubie. “It’s a bit like me investing in a yacht. I wouldn’t have a clue except I know that the sail is upwards and the rudder is downwards. For the first time investor, you’ve got to take the fear out of it and make it a really easy and enjoyable experience.”

Membership for commercial syndicates in Ireland vary in price and structure, with fees ranging from €5,000 to €50,000 and payable as an up-front fee or on a monthly basis. Modern syndicates ensure that members are kept up to date with horses’ progress, get sent regular updates and feel involved and engaged with every step along the way. Transparency is an important aspect of syndicates, with contracts and accounts issued to all members.

Hubie advises anyone thinking of joining or starting a syndicate to do their research and to make sure that they get a proven trainer.

“I would always say get into a syndicate that is well-run,” adds Hubie.

“If you’re getting into a racehorse in the first place, get a good advisor to start with.”

Commercial Syndicates bring like-minded owners together. Combining resources allows owners to expand their portfolio and compete at a higher level. Typically, these syndicates will have four to eight horses in training with a 12 to 24-month commitment from members.

If you are interested in partnering with other owners and getting involved in commercial syndicates, please speak to the Horse Racing Ireland Ownership Department at owners@hri.ie or learn more about the syndicates on the Horse Racing Ireland website.

Sponsored by