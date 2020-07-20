How one company is working to reduce the use of plastics on farms

The environmental impact of farming has come under increased scrutiny in recent times but one area that manufacturers are now looking to address is the use of plastics on farms.

The food industry has already begun the process of introducing alternatives to single-use plastics as consumers reject plastic wrapping on food or plastic utensils like cutlery or straws. Given the impact that plastic can have on the environment, the focus is now turning to the use of plastic in food production and the agricultural sector.

Plastic is omnipresent on modern farms, whether it’s plastic sheets on silage pits or tubing for irrigation. While plastics are an essential part of farming life, the challenge for farmers is how to reduce plastic waste.

Tama, one of the world’s leading makers of bale netwrap and twine, is tackling this problem with a range of innovative new products that can reduce the amount of plastic needed on your farm. It has invested heavily in research and development to produce environmentally-responsible alternatives to traditional plastic products.

Tackling the problem of plastic

Plastic is made to last forever but many plastic products are designed to be thrown away after a single use. Toxic chemicals from plastics in landfill can drain into the groundwater, pollute the environment and even end up being absorbed into our blood and tissues.

Following China’s decision to cease importing plastic waste in 2017, stockpiles of farm plastics built up in many parts of Ireland. Irish recycling facilities were unable to deal with the significant levels of farm plastic recycling required.

The IFFPG reported that 30,066 tonnes of farm film waste was collected for recycling in Ireland in 2019, which represents a 79pc recycling rate. Recycling of farm plastics has increased in recent years but the challenge is to combine increased recycling with reduced usage.

While other suppliers have ignored the issue, Tama has been working to make its products more environmentally-friendly for over a decade. The long-term goal has been to produce high quality netwraps and baling twine using more sustainable manufacturing processes, while also making efforts to collect and reuse waste plastic.

Its innovative manufacturing processes have helped them to use less plastic in improved plastic blends, which use recycled plastic where appropriate. Farmers who use traditional types of netwrap or twine will typically use up to 30pc more plastic than if they use Tama’s new products.

Less plastic, better quality

Tama’s product innovation has helped to reduce the plastic typically needed to bind a bale by 25pc but it has also helped to produce high grade raw materials that improve product performance.

Technological improvements to Bale+ resulted in TamaNet+, a stronger netwrap that provided better net feeding into the baler and achieved better adhesion to the bale. Importantly, it weighed just over 9g/metre. Netwraps produced by other manufacturers using traditional technologies weigh in at almost 12g/metre.

An obvious advantage of this is that roll lengths can now be increased by up to 50pc compared to standard 3000m rolls, so farmers can get more bales per roll. Balers need less re-filling, saving farmers time and increasing their productivity.

Another new technological development is Mesh-Lock, a new way of knitting the net that stops it from splitting by preventing the formation of ‘running ladder’. This reduces the risk of damaged nets or broken threads being pulled into feeding rollers, which can potentially lead to wasted netwrap and crop.

These innovative manufacturing processes have produced products that can achieve the same, or better results, with significantly less plastic.

This is even more pronounced when it comes to making 1.5m to 1.8m cereal straw bales, where Tama has reduced the amount of plastic needed by 45pc per bale. These large cereal crop bales can exert great pressure on any netwrap so they traditionally require four to five wraps. However, the groundbreaking technology used in TamaNet+ means that just 2.5 wraps are needed.

Another new product that’s making a difference is its 5-segment TamaTwine+ range, which now uses around 25pc less polypropylene. New manufacturing techniques using enhanced raw materials have resulted in a reduced weight and twine diameter while still maintaining strength and reducing knot slippage. It also allows more twine on a spool compared to its competitors, reducing the time spent changing spools and the product packaging and storage space required per bale.

Cleaner manufacturing for a brighter future

Tama has also worked to make its manufacturing processes more environmentally-friendly, including the use of renewable solar energy. They are currently close to meeting a target of zero waste during production.

Lowering your farm’s environmental footprint doesn’t have to impact on your productivity. Tama’s commitment to reducing plastic waste and providing innovative alternatives shows that research and development is the key to embracing a more environmentally-friendly and sustainable approach to farming. This allows farmers to reduce plastic waste on their farm while also getting the best results.

Tama

