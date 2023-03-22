How one beef farmer has made their life easier with farmer-friendly finance

Hillary Courtney is a part-time beef farmer who was looking at ways to improve her farm but found herself needing help with access to farmer-friendly finance. That's when she decided to contact her local credit union for a Cultivate loan.

Hillary's goal was to improve the housing for her cattle on her farm. With her Cultivate loan, she invested in a new slatted unit to house her cattle over the winter, as well as adding onto other sheds and improving her handling facilities.

Cultivate is an initiative of 46 credit unions which provides short to medium-term loan finance explicitly built around the growing needs of Irish farmers. This farmer-friendly finance option is ideal for farmers seeking unsecured funding up to €75,000 over seven years.

Since investing in her beef enterprise, Hillary and her livestock have been enjoying an easier life. "Even for the cattle, it was the best thing we have ever done really," she explains.

Having gone through the process of applying and securing a Cultivate loan, Hillary has some words of advice for her fellow farmers, "go and talk to them. They'll help you in every way they can, and that's so important for anyone".

Unsecured loans and flexible repayment options

Hillary says that her decision to avail of a Cultivate loan was based on the fact that the loan was unsecured, making it much more accessible. "With the Cultivate loan, they offer unsecured lending, so that helps someone like me who's only a part-time farmer."

As a farmer-friendly finance option, loan repayment schedules are available for up to seven years, with the flexibility to repay at times that make sense for the individual farmer. Cultivate loans are unsecured, and there is no need to be an existing credit union member to avail of a loan. Farmers can sign up in their local participating credit union office and be eligible to apply immediately.

The average Cultivate loan application from farmers for 2022 was for €31,541. Cultivate loans are used by farmers like Hillary Courtney for a wide range of key on-farm activities, including:

Stocking or working capital (32%)

Upgrading farm buildings and facilities (18%)

Purchasing farm equipment (17%).

These statistics underline the importance farmers place on investing in their farms while highlighting the ongoing pressures farmers face due to rising input costs.

National Cultivate Week

Later this month, Cultivate Credit Unions across the country will join forces to celebrate National Cultivate Week, a weeklong celebration taking place from March 27th to April 2nd. The week's lineup of virtual and in-person activities will highlight Cultivate Credit Unions' unwavering support for the farming community in Ireland.

Cultivate loans are offered by 46 credit unions across more than 150 locations in Ireland. A full list of participating credit unions is available here.

Call FREEPHONE 1800 839 999, pop into your participating local credit union or click here to learn more about a Cultivate loan today.

