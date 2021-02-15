How multi-species swards can save money and improve animal performance on your farm

In recent years, there has been an increasing move towards multi-species swards in Ireland as farmers weigh up the cost savings, improved animal performance and the environmental considerations.

Multi-species swards have the potential to produce high yields of quality forage with greatly reduced rates of nitrogen fertiliser compared to ryegrass-only swards. Research from Ireland and abroad has shown that it can produce heavier, healthier animals and it can also help farmers adopt a more sustainable form of farming with greater environmental benefits compared to grass-only swards.

To find out more about these innovative swards, we spoke to Dr Thomas Moloney, Product Manager at DLF. Through research supported by trials and working with their grass partners, DLF Ireland bring new varieties to market which have been selected and produced specifically for Irish farms.

What is a multi-species sward?

“A multi-species sward is a mixture of at least three different species,” explains Dr Moloney. “The species that you put into it will come from plant families like grasses, legumes and herbs. The idea is that each species will bring a different benefit or something new to the sward and that’s how production is helped overall.”

Multi-species swards are usually sown from the middle of April through to the start of September and they’re suitable for dairy, beef and sheep farms. Like grass, it is also possible to use multi-species swards for silage.

What are the benefits of multi-species sward?

The obvious benefit is the money you can save on nitrogen, with DLF predicting savings of €120/acre per year depending on the reduction in nitrogen used.

“You can produce similar yields to what you’re producing with industry-standard ryegrass monocultures with a lot less inorganic nitrogen fertilisers. Depending on how the farmer manages it, you don’t need any nitrogen fertiliser at all and you can still produce as much as you’d expect from a grass sward with nitrogen. So there’s a massive saving there financially and also for the environment. Nitrogen is going to be a big environmental issue in the next few years.”

DLF 6 Species Herbal Ley provides high yields, digestibility, and protein content which improves milk and meat production.

Trials with sheep grazing multi-species swards that were conducted in UCD found significantly improved animal performance with lambs finished heavier and faster when grazing multi-species than grass-only swards.

Other studies have found lower parasite burden in animals grazing multi-species swards compared to grass swards with species like chicory providing some anthelminthic benefits to grazing livestock, thus reducing the requirement for dosing.

“They found that the animals grazing the multi-species sward didn’t need as much dosing. They had a lower parasite burden than the ones grazing the grass so it’s not just about nitrogen savings. The animals do perform better. They gain weight quicker and their performance is much better on a multi-species sward.”

The inclusion of legumes and mineral-rich herbs provides a more balanced diet than a grass sward, and this is another way that productivity can be increased.

“Nitrogen is the easiest one to see but the animal performance is another way that it improves your productivity. There are trials from around the world that show that animals thrive better on these multi-species swards than on the grass-only swards.”

Deep-rooting herbs like plantain and chicory are extremely drought resistant but they could also have benefits for the soil on your farm and may even help with drainage.

“Deeper roots can help to break up compaction and greater root mass can increase pore space and air pockets in the soil. Whether it’s by worms doing it or roots doing it, you’re helping with other issues like drainage and it can help water get away from the soil surface better. This could help improve grazing conditions by making ground firmer underfoot.”

Multi-species swards can improve biodiversity and could also sequester carbon deeper in the soil, which is better for the environment. Other environmental benefits include reduced N2O emissions and nitrate leaching associated with reduced fertiliser use.

Are there differences in management?

As with any new crop that you introduce on your farm, there will be some differences in how you manage it.

“There are different components and it’s probably not as straightforward as if you had one species of grass in a sward. You have to cater more to the legume and herb components like chicory or plantain.”

So rather than grazing down to 4cm as you would a grass sward, it’s recommended to graze a multi-species sward to 6cm. There can also be subtle differences in rotation to help the multi-species sward recover between grazing.

“At the height of the growing season in spring and summer, farmers would be looking to graze their grass swards every 21 days. With a multi-species sward, to help with persistence and to allow the plants to recover and build up a reserve between each grazing, you’re probably looking at up to 28 days.”

This time will depend on the time of year, weather and a number of other variables in the same way as a grass rotation will vary over a calendar year.

“Those variables are the same for grass as well. We don’t use a 21-day rotation from February to November – it’s adjusted to match growth and demand. It is slightly different but I don’t think it’s as different as people might think.”

How often does it need to be reseeded?

Herbs like chicory and plantain can be expected to last up to four or five years, which does involve more reseeding or overseeding but this additional cost will likely be offset by savings on fertiliser.

“For example, DLF has a six species mixture that is probably the most common one and it’s one that’s been looked at a lot in research across Ireland. If you kept the six species in the sward for three or four years before the herb species died out, which is probably your worst-case scenario, you’re not spreading any nitrogen fertiliser on that for three years. So it’s worth oversowing every four years if you’re not spreading nitrogen.”

How do you know which multi-species sward is right for your farm?

There is the option to tailor the particular mixture to your own farm so it depends on how dry or wet your farmland is, how heavy your soil is or what you want to achieve.

“The six species mixture that DLF sells contains perennial ryegrass, timothy, red and white clover, plantain and chicory,” says Dr Moloney. “There are also some more diverse ones, including a 15-species mix as well.”

Farmers can contact DLF for a one-on-one consultation to get the best advice on which multi-species sward would be best for you.

