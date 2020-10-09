How much can I actually save if I switch my mortgage?

Some household jobs are easy to procrastinate like cleaning the gutters, flipping your mattress or painting the window sills. However, there is one job that you really shouldn’t put off any longer and that’s switching your mortgage.

Contrary to popular opinion, switching your mortgage can be a quick, easy and pain free process (if you go to the right website). You can even change provider from the comfort of your own home without lengthy meetings or reams of paperwork.

In fact, on mortgage comparison website SmartSwitcher you can compare the market and see how much you could save, book a free consultation with a qualified financial advisor and even apply to multiple banks using just one set of documents.

It’s a simple and fool-proof process but does it really save you cash?

The answer is a resounding yes. In fact, it’s not unrealistic to be able to save upwards of €70,000 over the lifetime of your mortgage if you switch. With savings like that can you really afford not to?

In this article we take a look at some of the costs and savings on offer.

How much could I save?

By comparing your mortgage online, you might be pleasantly surprised to find out that you can lower your monthly repayments significantly.

For example, if you have an existing mortgage of €450,000 over a 20-year term, Bank of Ireland will offer you a variable rate of 4.20pc (APRC 4.30pc). That means your monthly repayments would be €2,774.57.

However, if you switched to a five-year fixed rate with Ulster Bank at 2.20pc your monthly repayments would only be €2,319.35. That would be a saving of €455.23 per month. Just think of all the things you could do with that extra change in your back pocket. You could book a holiday, buy some new furniture or even put it towards a big ticket purchase like a car. But that’s not all because you can also research cashback offers.

For example, Ulster Bank is also offering cashback of €1,500 for people who switch. If you wanted a shorter fixed term KBC are offering a two years fixed at 2.25pc which would be €2,330.14 per month. KBC however are offering a €3,000 cashback if you switch before the end of June.

If you wanted to stay with Bank of Ireland, they are offering a five year fixed rate of 2.5pc which would be €2,384.56 per month. Their cashback offer for switching would be 2pc which is €9,000. An additional €4,500 would then be paid after year five. You can compare all these deals and more on the SmartSwitcher website.

For buy to let or people with investment mortgages there are also savings to be had. Based on a mortgage amount of €250,000 over 25 years, If someone is currently with PTSB at 5.05pc (APRC 5.37pc), they could switch to cheapest rate of 3.95pc (APRC 4.37pc) with ICS. In monthly terms PTSB is € 1,468.78 while ICS would be € 1,312.70 i.e. a saving of € 156.08 per month

What type of cashback is available for people switching mortgages?

Cashback offers vary from bank to bank but here are some of the main offers on the market at the moment.

Bank of Ireland – up to 2pc cashback when you switch. Up to 1pc after five years.

KBC- €3,000 cashback

Permanent TSB – 2pc cashback

Ulster Bank - €1,500 towards legal dees.

So how much does it cost to switch?

Ok, now we know about all the excellent savings that you can get when you switch your mortgage, but what about those pesky fees that come with it?

According to the team at SmartSwitcher, you should budget €1,500 to €2,000 to cover the costs involved in switching your mortgage, which when you consider the savings, isn’t that much.

Here’s a breakdown of where that cash will go.

Solicitor’s fees for a remortgage

If you want to switch your mortgage provider, you will need to hire a solicitor. This isn’t as tricky as you might think. Solicitors and banks are now using remote software DocuSign so you can sign on the dotted line without having to leave your own home. In general, a solicitor will charge around €1,000 to €1,200 including VAT.

In addition to professional fees the following costs can also be incurred.

Fees to obtain the documents

If your title documents are with a lending institution, you will usually have to pay a small fee to the bank in order to obtain them. This fee can vary but is usually between €35 – €75.

Property Registration Authority fees

The Land Registry fee for registering the new mortgage is €175.

Bank fees to vacate a mortgage

When switching mortgages, your current bank will frequently require a fee to be paid before they will discharge your mortgage. This fee can vary between €35 – €75.

Valuation fee

A valuation fee is paid to a professional valuer. They then estimate a property’s market value. This is required by the lender as part of your mortgage application. A valuation is valid for a short period of time, typically four months. You will need to get an up-to-date valuation of your property if you want to switch mortgage. This usually costs around €100 to €150 per home.

Broker fees

And finally, your mortgage broker fees are typically €250.

When it comes to mortgages, it’s important that you do your research and figure out both the costs and savings involved. See how much you could save on your mortgage on the SmartSwitcher website.

