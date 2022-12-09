How dentists take care of their teeth: Steps we can take to improve our oral care at home

There was a time when what qualified as “good” oral care was pretty vague. Once you were brushing twice a day and maybe flossing every now and then, you would be seen as someone doing all the right things to look after your oral health.

To say things have moved on since those times would be an understatement. Thanks to a combination of better technology and a more in-depth understanding of oral hygiene, it’s now easier than ever to keep your teeth and gums healthy throughout our lives.

If you’re going to look for inspiration on ways to protect your dental health, there is no better source than the pros. You’ll be glad to hear though that there is nothing overly complicated about the habits that dentists recommend, and there is no reason why we can’t make them part of our daily routine.

As mentioned previously, brushing twice a day has always been seen as the best practice to follow. While that is still as true today as it has ever been, it shouldn’t be a box ticking exercise where even a quick brush should be seen as enough.

How you brush is just as important as how often you brush. Here are four important areas to consider when brushing your teeth:

Time Pressure Equipment Habits

1. Time

First of all, the amount of time we spend actually brushing our teeth is incredibly important. A 2020 survey of over 1,000 people showed that more than half of them brushed their teeth for under two minutes on average, with nearly 10pc not even spending a minute.

Dentists recommend brushing for 2 minutes, split up into 30 second intervals focusing on each quarter of the mouth.

A good way to make sure you’re sticking to this rule is to keep a timer running, at least for the first while. Once you get used to it, you should be able to stick to it consistently as a rule. For those looking for the easiest and simplest solution, you can pick up an electric toothbrush with a built-in timer that ensures you get that dentist recommended two minutes in.

2. Pressure

When it comes to cleaning certain things, you really have to put your back into it. While it may be the case for washing cars or scrubbing floors, your teeth and gums deserve a much greater level of care.

There is a sweet spot between brushing too gently and brushing too hard. While going too gently will obviously not be very effective at keeping them clean, brushing too vigorously can actually do more harm than good over a long period of time.

A brush with bristles that are very rough also makes it more likely for you to brush too hard, which is a perfect segue to the next aspect of oral care you need to consider.

3. Equipment

Even if you are spending the right amount of time brushing your teeth and have the technique down to a fine art, the brush can make an enormous difference. While the saying may be that a poor worker blames their tools, the simple fact is that a poor-quality toothbrush is never going to give your teeth and gums a thorough clean.

As with so many different parts of life, technology has created a better alternative. Modern electric toothbrushes not only make teeth cleaning easier, but a good one will also be much more effective at protecting your oral care.

The most recommended brand by dentists worldwide, Oral-B electric toothbrushes offer a much more effective clean. With a wide range of electric toothbrushes on offer depending on your needs, sensors that detect when you’re brushing too hard as well as built-in timers make it easier than ever to consistently clean your teeth properly.

4. Habits

Beyond getting the technique right when brushing your teeth, there are other steps you can take to proactively protect your oral hygiene. From the food you consume to the little things you do from day-to-day, a few small changes can make a considerable difference:

Visit your dentist every six months or so, even when there is no urgent need. Prevention is key.

Try to brush twice a day, and for a full two minutes as dentists recommend.

Use an electric toothbrush with a round brush head that cups the tooth, breaking up and sweeping away plaque.

When brushing your teeth, try to also keep your tongue clean.

If you don’t like flossing, try to find better ways of doing it (e.g. floss picks instead of standard floss).

Ensure you drink plenty of non-flavoured water.

Eat crunchy fruit and vegetables and avoid cutting everything into tiny chunks.

Avoid tobacco completely, as people who smoke have an increased incidence of gum disease.

