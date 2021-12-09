How Dell Technologies helped Ronan Daly Jermyn achieve its digital transformation goals

Dell Technologies is helping one of Ireland’s top law firms, Ronan Daly Jermyn, transform its legal services through adopting a hybrid working model running on Dell Technologies infrastructure.

The story of how Dell Technologies has enabled Ronan Daly Jermyn to create the data-driven law firm of the future was at the centre of discussions at this year’s Dell Technologies Forum which is available on demand.

Given recent research undertaken by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Dell Technologies found that 58pc of Irish businesses have not yet come close to realising their digital transformation goals, sharing ideas and strategies on how technology can drive growth is vital for businesses to succeed in the future.

With offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway and London, Ronan Daly Jermyn has developed an ambitious digital transformation strategy that delivers value for clients while ensuring that its team of lawyers is equipped with the technology to work and succeed in today’s distributed work environment. Outdated IT infrastructure and systems stood in their way, hindering the company’s ability to fully embrace the future of work and manage a growing amount of data within its business.

How the partnership has benefited Ronan Daly Jermyn

To overcome these challenges, Ronan Daly Jermyn set about modernising its IT infrastructure and turned to Dell Technologies and its titanium partner, PFH Technology Group, for support. Dell Technologies mapped out the gaps within the firm’s IT architecture and through its Customer Solutions Centre in Limerick, showcased how technology could be deployed in a secure manner to deliver valuable services to Ronan Daly Jermyn’s customers.

Using Dell EMC Unity storage and Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, Ronan Daly Jermyn has been able to roll out a new centralised management platform. This new platform has significantly increased the efficiency of its legal team by boosting the speed of applications by up to 60pc and providing real-time insights, and it’s supported the company in delivering new value-added services to clients.

Modernising IT infrastructure has also facilitated the company in moving from three traditional offices to having over 250 home offices where its lawyers are equipped with the tools to provide the best legal services irrespective of location. By making IT transformation a reality within the company, Ronan Daly Jermyn can now provide employees with the flexibility to work from anywhere at any time.

“As a top law firm in a rapidly transforming sector, we needed a trusted partner who could provide powerful IT that helped us efficiently process the growing amount of data within our business”, said Connie Wiseman, chief information officer, Ronan Daly Jermyn. “Thanks to modern infrastructure storage solutions provided by Dell Technologies and its platinum partner, PFH Technology Group, we’ve been able to do just that. Our talented team of lawyers now have all the tools needed to inform their decision-making process and scale up our growth into the future.”

“In the past year, we’ve witnessed industry leaders like Ronan Daly Jermyn embrace digital transformation at unprecedented speed”, said Jason Ward, vice president and managing director of Dell Technologies in Ireland.

“By setting out an ambitious transformation strategy and investing in the right IT solutions, Ronan Daly Jermyn has been able to evolve its business models and provide more value-added services for its clients in the area of cyber and data protection which has been a focus area for the business recently.

“IT transformation has also proven to be a game-changer for its team. With the support of Dell Technologies, Ronan Daly Jermyn is empowering every team member regardless of their location.”

Dell Technologies Forum 2021

The success of Ronan Daly Jermyn’s digital transformation strategy comes at a time when many other organisations are struggling to handle and unlock valuable insights from increasing amounts of data. To help organisations overcome these challenges, the Dell Technologies Forum provides free on-demand content for business and IT leaders put in place flexible IT, foster a digital workplace and innovate through data.

Among the wide range of speakers featuring in this year’ Forum are Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies who gives his thoughts on our data-driven future and Aongus Hegarty, president of International Markets, Dell Technologies who speaks about the business-critical importance of cyber resilience.

Dell Technologies Forum on-demand also provides a focus on how businesses can use the latest technologies to take positive action towards creating a more diverse and inclusive culture within an evolving workforce. Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director at Dell Technologies Ireland is joined by Anne O’Leary, CEO of Vodafone Ireland for a panel discussion to share their experience of managing the changing landscape of work and how they have been supporting their employees and customers through this period of change.

By taking on board the insights and stories from the Dell Technologies Forum on-demand content, which is available across the month of December, leaders across Ireland can harness new opportunities for growth and accelerate the pace of digital transformation in 2022 and beyond.

For more insights and expertise into how Dell Technologies Ireland is helping organisations to accelerate their digital transformation, register for the Dell Technologies Forum on-demand here.

