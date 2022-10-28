Housing for all – Are you realising the potential of your land?

Why landowners should consider partnering with a quality residential homebuilder, to gain maximum value from their land

According to the Department of Housing, there will be approximately 20,000-22,000 acres of land within the scope of a new 3pc zoned land tax, which will be introduced by end of 2022. Some 90pc of this land is understood to be currently in agricultural use.

The impact of the zoned land tax is yet to be seen. But according to the Irish Farmers Association’ (IFA), farmers with zoned land, ready for residential development, could face the stark choice of selling it or facing new land tax.

This is just one challenge landowners now face. There is also the National Planning Framework (NPF) which identifies issues relating to land zoning, population projections, unit delivery timelines and site development rules, as well as density and viability challenges.

To sell zoned land today, with such issues in place, a landowner may not gain full value from the land. However, this is where a partnership with Glenveagh Properties can play an important part. As planning and development experts, Glenveagh can help landowners to realise the value of their land.

Eoin Hughes, Investment Director at Glenveagh Properties, says, “Glenveagh has bought some great sites from landowners and delivered a lot of homes across Ireland. We are delighted to have played a part in providing many families in local communities with quality homes. While, in turn, helping landowners explore the full potential of their site.”

Developing a partnership

For landowners that have land zoned and ready for residential development, Eoin says there are many benefits to partnering with Glenveagh.

“A lot of the time, agricultural workers or farmers may be involved in farming their own land or land which someone else owns.

“We can add value to their landholding. For example, say they are having difficulty with servicing their land or don’t understand how to navigate the planning system, that’s where our expertise is.

Eoin adds, “It is vital for owners of land, who are thinking about a sale, to ensure their chosen partner has the skills and resources to deliver. We have both the skills and the financial resources. It’s a win-win for landowners to team up with us.”

Eoin says Glenveagh has five main steps involved in beginning the partnership with the landowner.

Get in touch – “The first step is for the landowner to make contact with us via our website, glenveagh.ie/land. There’s information available on the site and also a portal where the landowner can log their contact details.”

Review – “Our team then reviews the opportunity and will reach out to the landowner to arrange a face-to-face meeting and walk the lands.”

Due diligence – “This is when we do in-depth research on the individual parcels of land and carry out detailed work, exploring planning, engineering, services, and capacity. Each parcel of land would have its own unique difficulty in the sense it might have a structuring or infrastructure problem.



“We identify any potential issues very early on in the planning stage and come up with a solution that works. As a result of this step, we are then able to develop a customised plan for the landholding that maximises value for the landowner.”

Agree on terms – “In step four, we present the customised plan to the landowner and, hopefully, agree to commercial terms and move forward with the development plan.”

Implement plan – “Finally, subject to planning and zoning approvals, our team will move forward with the partnership agreement.”

Maintaining sustainable communities

Eoin says Glenveagh has done a number of individual partnerships, and one recent example is the Murphy family, based in the wider Dublin area. “They own over 15 acres of land and have entered into a subject-to-planning deal with them.

“We’re progressing with a planning application and once it goes through the planning system, we will hopefully get a successfully granted planning permission. We’ll then take possession of the land and do what we do best, and that's to deliver affordable quality homes, to help local communities to flourish.”

And landowner, Joe Gormley, who has developed a partnership with Glenveagh, says of his own experience, “I did a subject-to-planning deal with them, which was the easy bit. They were very hands-on with the planning process and their communication was very good.

“They kept me informed of any changes that were going through or anything that might affect the interest I had in the land. They were very straightforward in what they were planning to do.”

Joe adds, “If you’re in a community and want to be responsible for what happens on your land, you want to make sure whoever you bring on board will deliver what they say they’ll deliver. Glenveagh will do that.”

Glenveagh partnerships are built on trust. If you're a land owner with zoned land ready for development, talk to Glenveagh about a Development Partnership. Get in touch at Glenveagh.ie/Land

