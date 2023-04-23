“Hotels now realise that our staff are our biggest assets” – The tide has changed in Ireland’s tourism industry

When you speak to those who are passionate about working in tourism, they tend to have one or two things in common. Both in terms of their personality traits and what they enjoy about the work itself, it doesn’t take long to pick up on the trends. Basically, it all boils down to people.

The people you work with on a day-to-day basis, the people you’re meeting for the first time, and the regular faces you get to know as the years go by. It’s one of the first things that Paul Diver, proprietor of the stunning Sandhouse Hotel in County Donegal, points to when talking about why he thinks tourism is one of the most rewarding industries to be involved in.

“If you have any kind of an outgoing personality at all, once you get speaking to people you find that they are generally either on holidays or out for a meal. They’re doing something enjoyable and having a good time; they’re in good form and you’re participating in the experience they’re having,” Paul says.

Sitting right on Donegal’s stretch of the Wild Atlantic Way and just outside the coastal town of Rossnowlagh, The Sandhouse is not a hotel you will soon forget. As a member of the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme, Paul is one of the industry leaders trying to attract and retain the best talent for tourism and hospitality.

By giving employees a voice and providing a more structured pathway for career progression, Paul says the programme has been hugely beneficial.

“Many hotels now realise that our staff are our biggest assets and we as employers need to look at ways of empowering them by giving them a voice and encouraging employee engagement and development to ensure staff retention going forward.

“We didn’t really have a problem with staff retention as some of our staff have been here for over 50 years, but being part of the Employer Excellence Programme has made management of staff much more inclusive and has defined roles within the organisation,” he says.

The programme is one of the ways in which Fáilte Ireland is supporting the industry to change the tide and allay any concerns that people may have about whether or not it is the career path for them. A key aspect of its success relies on ensuring that people enjoy turning up for work every day and feel comfortable getting the work done.

“What adds to it is the people that you’re working with, the establishment you’re working in and the culture of it. The culture here in The Sandhouse is staff-centred, it would be all about having a bit of craic.

“Certainly, we get the work done but there’s no one going around with a long face!”

In recognition of the level of work that has been put in, The Sandhouse won the Outstanding Employer Award, which is the top award nationally for the 2023 Employer Excellence Awards this year.

Every day being different

Being able to work in a setting like The Sandhouse is understandably not something you will quickly grow tired of. Just as every day of working in the tourism industry comes with its own set of unique challenges and rewards, the hotel itself sometimes feels as if it has a life of its own.

Paul says, “One of the most common things we get is guests ringing down asking ‘would you mind turning off the fan?’ And we’re saying, ‘that’s not a fan, that’s the sound of the ocean and the waves breaking up on the rocks!’”

As unique a setting as The Sandhouse certainly is, there are aspects of working in tourism that are true across the board. Engaging with customers will always bring up interesting stories worth hearing, and over time you can build genuine relationships with people that simply wouldn’t be possible in another industry.

“Every time you go around the restaurant or talk to customers, everybody has a different story. You’re talking to people at one table and they were here as children with parents, or you’re talking to somebody else and it’s their 20th time coming here, or someone else who’s never been to Ireland before and they’re blown away by the scenery and natural beauty.

“Here at The Sandhouse we would very much encourage our staff to talk to the customers. All our staff are local and come from a 10-mile radius so if a customer asks them about going to a scenic spot or what to do today, they’re able to tell it all first-hand rather than looking at Google.

“They know from their own experience what to do and what to recommend,” he says.

A career to be considered

The Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence Programme was designed to drive employee engagement, as well as continue to build the appeal of working in tourism.

“I’ve been in the industry from day one, and started when I was about 14, lifting glasses. I went off and did hotel management, did a bit of travelling, worked in a few management positions and then came here to Rossnowlagh back in 1991.

“Thankfully I’ve had all very positive experiences and love the industry, but back maybe 20 years ago the work was difficult. There were lots of split shifts and long days, but that has gone now.

“But even then it was very enjoyable and very rewarding,” Paul says.

A career in tourism is not only varied in terms of the individual roles, but also in the paths that people follow. You can start from any level and head any direction you please in terms of career progression, as was Paul’s own experience, and it’s one of the most consistently in demand professions you could opt for.

“Once you have the basic training, you can take that certificate or degree and work anywhere in the world with it. The travel opportunities are fantastic and it’s probably the one industry where you’re guaranteed full employment,” Paul adds.

