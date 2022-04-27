Help to Buy FAQs - Everything you need to know about the scheme in 2022

Introduced in 2020, the Help to Buy scheme can be an incredibly helpful support for people looking to buy a home.

It’s an exciting time, looking to buy a new home. While it can be easy to feel slightly overwhelmed by the process or unsure of where to turn, being aware of all the tools at your disposal is the most effective first step you can take.

One such tool is the Help to Buy (HTB) scheme, a tax refund initiative that was created to help first-time buyers buy a house or an apartment.

One such tool is the Help to Buy (HTB) scheme, a tax refund initiative that was created to help first-time buyers buy a house or an apartment.

To see their latest developments nationwide, visit the website here.

What is HTB?

It is an incentive for first-time buyers, to help them get over the line with purchasing their new home. Should they meet the requirements, they can receive a refund of Income Tax and Deposit Interest Retention Tax (DIRT) paid in Ireland over the past four years.

While it has been in effect since 2017, a temporary enhancement to the scheme that came into play in 2020 has been extended to the end of this year. An opportunity for people to build up a deposit, it is always worth looking into whether you are eligible as it can make a tremendous difference.

Citizens Information is a powerful asset when finding out what supports are available, so you can learn more here.

How much can you claim?

Firstly, the home in question must be valued at no more than €500,000 for HTB to be considered for the buyers. The amount you will be able to claim will likely depend on the value of the house, as well as when the sale itself takes place.

For homes purchased between 1 January 2017 and 23 July 2020, the tax relief can be up to 5pc of purchase price, up to the sum of €20,000.

This was enhanced in July 2020, with potentially twice as much relief available if it fits the right criteria. Homes purchased since 23 July 2020 up to the end of this year can claim 10pc of purchase price/valuation price on completion, up to the sum of €30,000.

In essence, a home worth €250,000 would be eligible for a refund up to €25,000, and a €300,000 house would be eligible for up to €30,000. If however the house was valued at €350,000 the refund would be still only up to €30,000 as that is the maximum amount allowed.

Who can apply?

The scheme is applicable only to first-time buyers, looking to purchase a newly built residential home between now and 31 December 2022. First-time buyers who have purchased a newly built home since 1 January 2017 may also be eligible for a tax refund on Income Tax and DIRT paid over the last four years, depending on the circumstances.

If a couple is looking to purchase a home together, both partners must be first-time buyers. People who have previously purchased a home, be it on their own or with someone else, will not qualify for the scheme.

Applicants must also be tax compliant, or have tax clearance if they are self-assessed. They must also be the main occupants of the house, so it is not something that is applicable to prospective landlords or investors.

What homes are eligible?

The home itself must be a newly built residential house or apartment, rather than a second hand or renovated home. Once-off and self-build homes are also eligible, and the value of it must cost €500,000 or less.

Applicants must live in the home as their main place of residence for at least five years after purchasing.

What do I need before applying?

To be eligible for HTB, you’ve got to take out a mortgage that is at least 70pc of the purchase price or valuation. If you are paying your tax through PAYE, you must also have an online account set up with Revenue’s myAccount service.

It is also essential that any contractor you are considering purchasing a home with is approved by Revenue. To see the full list of approved developers and contractors in Ireland, click here.

Before submitting an application, you have to submit an Income Tax return for all of the years you want to claim a refund on, within four years prior. You should also ensure there is no outstanding tax due for any of the relevant years, as it can cause issues at a later stage.

How do I apply?

Starting off with an application stage, you will need to clarify whether you are purchasing the home on your own or alongside someone else. Completing a declaration and specifying what years you want to claim a refund on, you can find everything you need on your myAccount or Revenue Online Service (ROS) account.

After an initial application is approved, it moves to the claim stage which is where details of the home and mortgage will need to be provided. If applying as a couple/group, it’s important to note that this is also the stage where you will need to clarify what percentage of any total refund will be sent to each individual person.

Lastly, the verification stage is where the information about the home and contractor will be reviewed to make sure the application meets all the requirements. Once all of the boxes have been ticked and everything is approved, a refund will be made on the relevant years’ tax in the amount owed based on the home’s value.



