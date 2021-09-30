Hector’s new TG4 show takes us on a tour of Ireland

The brand-new series with Hector Ó hEochagáin, Hector - Éire Nua, started last night on TG4.

After spending the last 20 years travelling to every corner of the world, this time, Hector takes us on a whirlwind tour of Ireland meeting all the great people from overseas who now call Ireland their home.

The Hector - Éire Nua programme is part of TG4’s exciting new autumn schedule and airs every Thursday at 9.30pm. From Brazil to the Congo, Canada to Ghana, Russia to Syria, Hector is in search of answers to who they are, why they came, how they settled in and how Ireland is treating them. These people are the changing face of Ireland.

“After 20 years of travelling the world and being incredibly lucky to do the same show for all those years, I realised I had never travelled through my own country for a show before,” says Hector. “We were always flying away to magical and unique places around the world, whether it was in South America, Central America, Siberia, Australia, or Africa. But now, since the whole country was grounded, I figured why not explore our own country and meet the great people from all over the world that have come to live here and made it their own.”

With his trademark charm and humour, Hector began his travels in episode 1 around Ireland on the banks of the Blackwater River in his hometown of Navan. Here, he met Nigerian radio star Yemi Adenuga and heard stories of her life before moving to Ireland. He met the Kislinas from Latvia, who came here for work, and New Yorker Jeaic, who came for the beautiful language. Hector’s journey then continued with a fishing excursion alongside a French fisherman that has made Co Clare his home and a Russian man that learnt his impeccable Irish in Moscow.

He discusses the daily struggles that radio presenter Ola Majekodunmi experiences when trying to work with the Irish language and hears a heartwarming tale of nurse Patricia O’Dwyer’s first time arriving in Ireland. Patricia moved to Ireland from Ghana in 1978 and her first time in an Irish pub was filled with the old Irish welcome. With so many questions and lots of pints on offer, she got an immediate glimpse into Irish culture. She talks about how much she loves the people of Ireland and how she had never met any animosity towards her other than in the last five years. But she says that when people speak to new arrivals, it makes them far more relaxed about why they are there and lessens any hostility they may have. Her love for Ireland, its culture and people shine through when she speaks.

Hector's journey sees him discussing the struggles of this new Irish, their love for their new home, and what it means to be Irish. Catch-up on the first episode now on the TG4 Player

The new Irish culture

To find people to speak with, Hector says he put a post up on Facebook and the programme took off from there. One of the things that he discovered on his journey, is how multicultural Ireland has become over the last 10-20 years. He says the younger generation has grown up in this new diverse society alongside the hard-working people who have come to the country, who have immersed themselves into Irish culture.

“A lot of these people (the new Irish!) are part and parcel of Irish towns across the country,” says Hector. “They have integrated so much with the language, the community and with the local GAA clubs. One fantastic example is Boidu Sayeh, who came from Liberia to Westmeath. He came to Ireland when he was just 12 years old to escape the war in Liberia and he delved into Irish culture so much that he is now a GAA star for Westmeath.

“One thing I wanted people to take from this series is that while there is some way to go to combat racism and bigotry, these are incredibly inspiring and positive stories. When Boidu joined the local GAA club, he felt at home there and people like him were welcomed into Irish society. I would love for the series to inspire people to use that Irish conversational attitude and speak to people in their towns and ask where they are from. Breaking boundaries and making connections like this is something the Irish do well.”

Hector meets Boidu in episode 2 airing on 7th October. Also coming up in this week’s episode, Hector hears how GAA mad Jeannine O'Brien from the Congo was swept off her feet by an Irish man in Limerick. He discovers stories about families seeking asylum from activist Fadl Mustapha in Letterkenny and Syrian soap maker Reham Ghafarji in Clonakilty. Hector explores the pull and effect that Irish culture has on people from around the world and discusses the musical connection with Argentinian born Fernanda and Irish-speaking, Uilleann Piper, Megan from Canada.

Inspiring stories

One of Hector’s favourite stories is coming up in episode 3, airing on 14th October. Hector puts his soccer skills to the test at the grounds of the Finn Harps soccer club in Ballybofey with Nigerian born Eloku, or Luca as he is known locally. Luca was a member of Nigeria’s U17 World Championship squad that was victorious in Japan in 1993. He sent videotapes to clubs around the world and the only club which responded was Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

Hector adds, “When he arrived at Dublin Airport, there was nobody to meet him! And he had only one phone number to ring. When he rang that number, the man on the other end told him there was no one to pick him up. But he told him that there was a man from Donegal working at the airport who would give him a lift in his van for five hours! I thought that was the most Irish story I ever heard. Now, Luca is a full-fledged Donegal man and has never left. It’s amazing stories like these which give a real flavour of the new Irish faces of our country.”

Episode 3 also features Hector meeting Evan Furlong from Taiwan and Bruna McKenna from Brazil who were swept off their feet by Irish men, bringing them to fall in love with the country of Ireland. He then drops in on Bobby Rao, an Irish Indian cricket star who explains exactly how he landed in Ireland from India and the experiences he had living in Strabane during the troubles in the 80s.

Hector says there is something in these amazing stories which will give people a real spring in their step and remind everyone of just how lucky we are to live in Ireland.

“That is something which I’ve learned from meeting all of these incredible people. And the fact that I met so many who are now fluent in Irish too is incredibly inspiring. A lot came here without a word of English, and they delved into their new home, the culture, and the language. The stories made me feel so positive about the ‘Éire Nua’ and our new inclusive and diverse society.”

Catch Hector - Éire Nua every Thursday at 9.30pm on TG4. Catch up on the series now on the TG4 Player.

Sponsored by