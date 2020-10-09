Have you visited ‘Teagasc Daily’?

‘Teagasc Daily’ is a new a web offering from Teagasc, rolled out in March of this year, and is a Gateway to the latest information, research and advice.

Teagasc Daily is accessible through the Teagasc website and acts as a hub of virtual information through which farmers and the public can access on a daily basis.

It is updated seven days a week with valuable technical, easy-to-read information and advice across a wide range of enterprises. So whether you are a dairy, beef, sheep, pig or tillage farmer, you can benefit from a flow of research-backed information on a daily basis.

As the farming community strive to make best use of Ireland’s natural grassland resource, and farm to maintain and improve the environment, Teagasc Daily will provide the most up to date information.

If you are considering Farm Business diversification options, or exploring the opportunities for planting forestry, then check out Teagasc Daily to see what suits your situation.

Teagasc Daily acts as a gateway to the Teagasc digital offerings of podcasts, webinars, virtual events, videos and social media platforms and is all accessible from one single link.

So whether you prefer to read articles, watch videos or listen to a podcast on the go, there’s something there for you.

