Gut health checklist: 5 habits to keep in mind as we start the new year

There is a lot to look forward to with a new year, and it gives us a chance to look at life from a new perspective or maybe shake things up a little bit. Whether you’re looking to put more time into your personal fitness, explore uncharted corners of the map or learn a new language, it’s fair to say that gut health isn’t always the first thing that comes to mind.

As much as it might be cliché to say; “you are what you eat,” there is an element of truth to that. Recent research has looked into the link between the gut and the brain, showing that the bacteria living in our gut can influence everything from your overall mood to your ability to get a full night’s sleep.

There are about 100 trillion microbes inside your gut that perform a variety of different functions, and not all of them are related purely to digestion. So if you plan on taking steps this year to better look after your health and wellbeing, there is a lot to be said for putting a lot of focus on your gut health.

1. Keep a positive mindset

As times change, so too does what we think of as a “healthy” diet. There was a time when many would have thought eating healthy is all about making sacrifices and cutting out anything nice, but thankfully there are other ways of looking at it now.

A more positive way to look at it is by focusing on what you should eat, rather than purely thinking about what you shouldn’t. The same goes for your gut health, so working out what ingredients are worth keeping an eye out for next time you’re in the supermarket is a good place to start.

You don’t need to be buying exotic fruits and vegetables or splashing out on things you wouldn’t usually eat. Fermented foods like yoghurt and kombucha, as well as polyphenol-rich foods like onions, broccoli and almonds are all worth trying to incorporate into your diet when trying to focus on gut health.

2. Mix things up a bit

Fibre is a crucial part of normal gut function, but it is also important for you to embrace a bit of variety. Increasing diversity in the gut (in terms of the different type of bacteria) by consuming fermented foods with live bacteria and prebiotics from different sources like onions, garlic, bananas and oats can make it a lot easier for you to maintain your efforts for a longer period of time.

Research has found that individuals who enjoy more than 30 different plant foods a week have a more diverse gut, compared to those who eat 10. To make progress towards having a more varied diet, perhaps try to incorporate more different coloured vegetables, fruit, legumes, herbs, and spices.

In addition, consider fermented drinks enriched with vitamins and beneficial bacteria scientifically proven to reach the gut alive.

3. Create a routine that works for you

Not everyone is going to have the same morning routine, and there is no one solution that would suit everyone either. Simply taking a few minutes for yourself to block out the rest of the world and plan the rest of your day can make a huge difference, but gut health can very easily be incorporated into that.

Starting your day the right way can have an incredibly positive impact on the way your think, feel and act all day long. A little fresh air or a positive affirmation could be just what you need to get your morning going in the right direction.

Some useful tips for your morning rituals:

Time out: Make sure you take time out and grab five minutes of ‘you’ time in the morning. Think about what you’d like to achieve that day, plan how to make it happen, or even just spend 5/10 minutes practicing mindfulness and preparing yourself for the day ahead.

Focusing on breathing: Science says clearing our minds can help increase our happiness. So why not try closing your eyes first thing in the morning, and simply focusing on your breathing? If you have a smart watch, then you may find they have in-built apps, which can help guide you through breathing exercises.

Use time wisely: Sometimes, people think looking after their wellbeing has to be time consuming, but in fact, it can even be done on your morning commute! Why not take time to learn something new when travelling to work? From reading a book or newspaper, to listening to podcasts or even practicing a language, can help keep your brain activity and help you face the day feeling sharp.

Set up your day: By planning your time more effectively, you can help yourself make the right choices throughout the day – and in term make healthier choices for your gut health also.

4. Trust your gut

When you have a headache after a stressful day or a sore knee after banging it off a table, it’s easy to know where the problem came from. Your gut doesn’t always work like that and the signs might not make it as obvious, so it’s worth paying attention to what it is trying to tell you.

If on certain occasions you start to feel symptoms such as nausea or bloating, it could be worth taking note of what you did that day as well as what you ate. This can be a great way for you to consider what foods might be upsetting your gut, or identify changes that might need to be made.

It’s also worth saying that you don’t need to wait for things to reach a certain level before talking to your GP. Coming to an appointment armed with an accurate track record of what you have been consuming will not only make their job easier, but can help you identify what changes can be made.

5. Focus on the little things

Similar to the point about maintaining a positive attitude, it’s important not to think of looking after your wellbeing as something that requires a major paradigm shift. Finding the right ingredients, paying more attention to the signs your gut is showing you and coming up with a routine that works are all positive steps, and there are other little changes you can make that can make a difference.

Getting regular and uninterrupted sleep is an essential part of looking after your overall wellbeing, as is eating regular meals and ensuring you properly chew your food. Regular physical exercise can potentially help maintain regular bowel movements as well, and becoming more effective with stress management is another target to work towards.

Getting regular and uninterrupted sleep is an essential part of looking after your overall wellbeing, as is eating regular meals and ensuring you properly chew your food. Regular physical exercise can potentially help maintain regular bowel movements as well, and becoming more effective with stress management is another target to work towards.





