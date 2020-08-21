Gourmet garden: How to know when your veg is ready to eat

The time is finally here. You’ve sown the seeds, tended your raised beds and kept the pests at bay. Now you get to reap the delicious rewards (pun intended).

Earlier this year, Energia partnered with social enterprise GIY to launch the Get Ireland Growing Campaign. The campaign encouraged Irish people to start sowing and growing as another step in the right direction for a more sustainable future for all of us.

If you’ve joined the thousands of people across the country that have been growing their own veg, you’ll know the best part of the whole process is eating the tasty produce.

As we approach autumn, it’s finally time to sample all the wonderful things that we have been growing in pots and on balconies around the country. But how do you know when your delicious crop is ready to be eaten? Here’s what you should look out for.

Oriental Greens

Oriental greens are great if you want a fast-growing crop. In fact, you can harvest as early as three to four weeks after sowing, particularly when you are growing for ‘cut and come again’ small leaves. As the name suggests, with a ‘cut and come again’ crop you can cut it back with scissors and expect a second, third or even fourth crop of delicious leaves.

You can either harvest individual leaves by hand or cut with scissors down to about 5cm from the soil. Make sure you don’t let your oriental greens grow too large as they won’t taste as good.

Recipe idea: Oriental green, carrot and noodle salad

Beetroot

Beetroot makes a delicious addition to summer salads and slaws. You should start to harvest them when your beets reach golf ball size - leaving every second one behind to fully mature. Do not let beets grow larger than a tennis ball. When you are pulling the leaves out of the ground, twist the foliage rather than cutting it as this stops the beetroot from ‘bleeding’.

You can store them in sand indoors for up to three to four months. Just twist off leaves a few centimetres above root before storing. Don’t forget, all parts of the beetroot are edible. You can harvest the leaves for salads but not too many as the plant needs them to grow.

Recipe idea: Beet, carrot and cabbage slaw

Carrots

Carrots are a great all-rounder. Baby carrots will be ready about seven weeks after sowing. You can leave the rest behind to grow some more (maincrop varieties take about 11 weeks).

Lift your carrots out by hand, or carefully ease out with a fork if the ground is hard. Remember to harvest your carrots before they grow too large. Smaller carrots have more flavour.

Like beetroot, you can store your maincrop in boxes of sand to enjoy at a later date. Before storing, remove the foliage leaving a 5cm stump on the carrot.

Recipe idea: Spicy carrot and chickpea pitta pocket

Basil

Basil is a wonderfully easy herb to harvest. You can start picking the leaves of basil as soon as the plants are around 25cm high. Always harvest in the early morning when leaves are at their juiciest.

Don’t forget to cut off the growing tip of the plant with a scissors. This encourages the plant to get bushy rather than tall and straggly! Do your final basil harvest when the leaves start turning yellow as this means all the nutrients are probably used up in the pot.

Recipe idea: Panzanella

Peas

Peas are usually ready to harvest about three to four months after sowing. Pinch off the growing tip of the plants when the first pods are ready – this will encourage the plant to focus on pod production.

Most peas are taken from the pods to eat, but if you prefer to eat the whole pod make sure you do so before the peas grow inside.

Once the plant is finished, cut it down but leave the roots in the soil. Pea plants and other legumes are unusual in that they take nitrogen from the air and capture it in their roots, returning nutrition to the soil and helping to prepare the bed for the next growing season.

Recipe idea: Broad bean and pea pâté

For further information and growing tips and tricks, visit the Get Ireland Growing website and share your seed growing pictures across social using #GetIrelandGrowing.

Energia are a modern customer-centric utility focused on renewable energy, providing Ireland's greenest energy price plans for electricity, gas and duel fuel .

Sponsored by