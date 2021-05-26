A recent survey conducted in Ireland found that around half of the men surveyed had experienced an incident of erectile dysfunction (ED).

ED occurs when a man has difficulty achieving or sustaining an erection for long enough to have satisfying penetrative sex. It is more common than you would imagine, with about one in five men regularly experiencing ED, which can affect men of all ages and backgrounds.

While it’s not unusual to have occasional difficulty getting an erection, it can be devastating for men to experience ED on an ongoing basis and it can have a negative impact on relationships with partners. It can be a difficult topic to discuss and many men are reluctant to talk about it.

To find out what you can do if your partner suffers from ED, we spoke to Dr Philip Kieran (General Practitioner, Cork).

How to talk about ED

If your partner is suffering from ED, it is important to discuss the problem. When initiating the conversation, timing is important. Dr Kieran advises to choose your moment wisely.

“ED can be incredibly embarrassing to talk about, so my advice would be to avoid talking about it before, during or after sex,” explains Dr Kiernan. “Talk about it ‘out of the moment’, because it is less likely to become emotional.”

Dr Kieran stressed the importance of being patient and sensitive when bringing up ED, because sexual issues and self-esteem can be inextricably linked.

“If your partner does not want to talk about it at the time, don’t force it. They may need time to come to terms with it themselves before they can talk to other people about it. The most important thing is that they are aware that they can do something about it.”

It is important to bear in mind that men who suffer from ED often worry that their partner will not be satisfied, or feel that their inability to achieve an erection will make their partner feel unattractive or unloved. This can put them under even more pressure to achieve an erection, adding to their performance anxiety.

What causes ED?

ED has many causes, both physical and psychological. It is often an important early warning sign of undiagnosed, underlying medical conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, or high cholesterol, so consulting a healthcare professional could help to identify a bigger medical problem.

However, Dr Kieran notes that using this approach to encourage your partner to see a doctor should be used with caution.

“If they are reluctant to talk about ED initially, adding the pressure of additional potentially-neglected health issues is unlikely to be helpful.”

Lifestyle choices may also play a role in ED. Smoking, drinking alcohol or taking drugs can impact a man’s ability to achieve an erection, while obesity and unhealthy lifestyles can also be a contributing factor. Additionally, ED can be a side effect of some medications or can be caused by medical conditions related to the hormonal or endocrine system.

Encouraging your partner to seek help

According to Dr Kieran, it is important to consult a healthcare professional if ED is a recurring problem or something that is preventing a couple from enjoying satisfactory intercourse.

“I would say once you’ve got the discussion going, explain to your partner that talking to their GP or pharmacist is really important and that a lot of the time, these problems can be fixed.”

Some men resign themselves to ED without seeking professional advice. Research suggests that it takes an average of three years for a man to seek help after recognising that he has a problem. With a variety of treatments available, it is no longer something that a man needs to live with.

According to Dr Kieran, men need to feel that they are not being judged, that they are not alone, and they do not need to suffer in silence.

“The key points for you to get across to your partner are that there’s no need for them to put up with this, they deserve to get this problem resolved. It is common, it is not usually a sign of something disastrous, and most of the time it can be easily fixed.”

Watch the video below to learn about purchasing Viagra Connect in your pharmacy.

One in five men experience erectile dysfunction regularly. Viagra Connect is now available without prescription from your local pharmacy, subject to suitability. Viagra Connect 50mg film-coated tablets. Contains Sildenafil. For men aged 18 years and older with erectile dysfunction. Always read the label. Maximum dosage frequency is one 50mg tablet per day. Talk to your pharmacist to see if Viagra connect is suitable for you.

Date of Preparation: May 2021

GCMA code: PP-VCO-IRL-0122

Sponsored by