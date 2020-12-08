Get into the festive spirit with this two-for-one offer on whiskey experiences at Jameson Distillery

Have you always fancied yourself a master mixologist? Would you love to learn the secret to making the perfect whiskey blend? Maybe you want to experience the world’s leading distillery tour for yourself or enjoy a premium whiskey tasting with friends? If so, now is your chance.

Jameson Distillery Bow St., Dublin, and Jameson Distillery Midleton, Co Cork, are offering visitors the chance to bring a friend along for free when you buy one of their amazing whiskey experiences this festive season.

What kind of experiences are available?

At Jameson Distillery Midleton, you can come face-to-face with the world’s largest pot still on a tour of the old distillery, which runs through outdoor spaces across a 15-acre site. It’s an opportunity to develop a new appreciation of Irish whiskey, from grain to glass, on a behind-the-scenes experience or at a workshop in the state-of-the art Irish Whiskey Academy.

At Jameson Distillery Bow St., you can enjoy the flagship distillery tour, premium whiskey tastings in John Jameson’s secret office, masterclasses in cocktail making or whiskey blending or take the opportunity to draw, and taste, whiskey straight from a cask inside Dublin’s only live Maturation Warehouse.

What’s involved in the Whiskey Cocktail Making Class?

The Whiskey Shakers is a 60-minute masterclass exploring the art of making whiskey cocktails. Here, you will try your hand at three different cocktail recipes - a Jameson Whiskey Sour, Jameson Old Fashioned and Jameson Punch. Armed with the knowledge, and professional tools, guests get to make - and most importantly enjoy - their very own whiskey cocktail creations.

The Whiskey Shakers class is a great way to learn the basics of cocktail making and master some classic cocktail recipes that can be recreated at home. It is the perfect start to an evening out, a great way to catch up before venturing onwards to a meal in Smithfield, Stoneybatter or Dublin city centre. You will also receive a handy recipe book showcasing the cocktails available at Bow St., ensuring your parties will never be the same again!

The cocktail masterclass, which usually costs €50 per person, can be enjoyed at this two-for-one rate throughout the festive season.

Reconnecting with family and friends

The events of this year have certainly changed how we socialise and stay connected. Many of us are looking for new, fun and most importantly safe ways to catch up with family, friends or colleagues that we haven’t seen in a while.

Since reopening the Jameson Distillery, the comfort and safety of guests and staff has been a number one priority, with experiences operating at reduced capacities in order to ensure safe social distancing.

Jameson Distillery also recently launched fantastic Virtual Experiences, which are hosted live from Bow St. and Midleton. From cocktail making classes to whiskey tastings (with kits provided in advance), the Jameson teams bring their expertise and whiskey to the comfort of your own home. These virtual experiences are a great way to encourage some festive team building, or simply say thank you to your colleagues, in the absence of the usual Christmas parties this year.

Gift a bottle or experience they’ll never forget

Do you have someone in mind who would love to try a whiskey tasting or a cocktail class this Christmas? Why not gift them an experience they will never forget?

View the full range of Jameson experiences here or discover their range of gifts from the Jameson Gift Shop here.

Two-for-one offer valid until February 28, 2020. For more information, see the T&Cs.

