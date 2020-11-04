From smart meters to renewable energy: How to take charge of your electricity usage

Electricity is something that we all take for granted. When we get up in the morning we turn on the lights, have a shower, boil the kettle, flick on the radio and make ourselves a slice of toast without even thinking about it.

The truth is, there’s a whole army of people working behind the scenes to make sure that electricity is there and available every time you decide to have a cup of tea.

“I don’t think our electricity system is something that we talk about enough,” explains Ellen Diskin, active systems manager at ESB Networks. “We all need to see it, feel it and for it to be a bit more tangible.”

As part of her role, Ellen is in charge of a project that will transform how electricity is managed in Ireland and encourage customers across the country to really think about what they’re using and when.

A career in electricity

Ellen has worked at ESB Networks since 2009. However, she almost didn’t show up for her initial interview.

“I almost didn’t go for the interview because I was already in a job,” she explains. “But the evening before my interview was scheduled there was a piece in the 6 o’clock news about the ESB getting into renewable energy, electric vehicles, smart grids and things like that. I just had this moment where I realised that that’s what I wanted to do.”

Throughout her 11 years of service she has worked across various different parts of the network from planning to the control centre.

“The control room is a 24 / 7 operation,” Ellen explains. “It is the central location where we route and re-route electricity around the country e.g. if we need to switch some of the wires out for work, or if there is a fault and part of the network is damaged, we route power back from the control room, while the guys on the ground then do the repairs.”

Getting to see these behind-the-scenes operations gave Ellen a deeper understanding of how the system works. This is something she wants to share with the wider community.

“People do not know that we are world leading for renewable energy, and when you can touch and feel it (like we could in the control room) it makes it feel more real, and can be very motivating for us to go out and hit the next set of targets that are in the Climate Action Plan.”

The importance of being an active customer

Ellen and her team want to empower the Irish people to become more aware of their electricity usage.

“Being an active customer should be like taking exercise,” Ellen explains. “You shouldn’t have to go out of your way to exercise and you shouldn’t have to go out of your way to be an active electricity customer.”

One example Ellen gives is installing a smart meter.

“Smart meters are going to be in every single home in the near future,” Ellen explains. “There are going to be no barriers to people having them.

“When you have a smart meter, you can see the profile of how you use electricity. You can look and see how your usage lines up with peak pricing periods. You can then think about how you might be able to bring down your bill and also bring up the level of renewable energy that you’re using.”

There are other even simpler things that are a really big part of being an active customer.

“One of the simplest things I’ve done myself is changed my lightbulbs,” Ellen states. “I changed to more energy-efficient bulbs and now everyday when I turn on the lights I think to myself, isn’t it great that I am using that bit less and saving money for myself while also helping the system. It really is all about the simple little things.”

Building a greener future

While making changes in your own home might seem like a small step, it could make a huge difference.

“There are 2.3 million households in Ireland,” Ellen explains. “They all make different decisions about how they use energy but we have to make it easier for people to go green. In ESB Networks, we’re doing this by getting smart meters out to people and ensuring the wires themselves are robust and strong enough.

“If a household decides they want to install solar panels or a micro generator, we’re there to support them and make it very easy. We can give people the confidence that if they put these technologies in their home they will be able to use them on the system. We will be able to give them the information they need to manage them that bit better.”

Updating the system

As a result, Ellen and her team are also making sure that the system in place is able to support the demands of modern life and renewable energy.

“The Irish electricity system is much like a road network through the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s and 1950s,” explains Ellen. “It’s been the backbone of our development in Ireland throughout those decades.

“We’re now using electricity in ways that they couldn’t have imagined when the network was being set up. During the 50s and 60s when they were rolling our rural electrification, I don’t think they were thinking about putting solar panels on our roofs or electric cars in our driveways. We now have to take that network, and make sure that it’s ready.”

To do this, the team at ESB Networks are working tirelessly to strengthen the network.

“If you go back to the road analogy, the first thing you would do to develop a route is widen the road,” Ellen explains. “In the background, we’re focusing on where and when do we need to make sure that those wires are really strengthened. We hope that when people consider, will I buy an electric vehicle, will I buy a heat pump, will I put a solar panel on my roof they’re not thinking, oh god are the wires able for it? They just know that that’s a non issue.”

To find out more about being an active customer, visit the ESB Networks website.

