From smart meters to renewable energy: How the electricity distribution network is changing to empower energy customers

Electricity is something that we all take for granted. When you get up in the morning you turn on the lights, have a shower, boil the kettle, turn on the radio and make yourself a slice of toast – all without even thinking about it.

The truth is, there’s a whole army of people working behind the scenes to make sure you have electricity and it‘s available every time you decide to have a cup of tea.

“I don’t think our electricity system is something that we talk about enough,” explains Ellen Diskin, active system manager at ESB Networks. “We all need to see it, feel it and for it to be a bit more tangible.”

As part of her role, Ellen is responsible for a project that will transform how ESB Networks distributes electricity in Ireland and encourage customers across the country to really think about and get involved in what, how and when they are using it.

A career in electricity

Ellen has worked for ESB Networks since 2009. However, she almost didn’t show up for her initial job interview.

“I almost didn’t go for the interview because I was already in a job,” she explains. “The evening before my interview was scheduled there was a piece on the 6 o’clock news about the ESB‘s involvement in renewable energy, electric vehicles and smart grids. I just had this moment where I realised that’s what I want to do.”

Throughout her 11 years, she has worked in different parts of the organisation from planning to the national control centre.

“The control centre is a 24 / 7 operation,” Ellen explains. “It is the central location where we route and re-route electricity around the country, for example if we need to switch some of the wires out for maintenance work, or if there is a fault or part of the network is damaged, we route power back from the control room, while the network technicians carry out the repairs.”

Getting to see the behind-the-scenes operations gave Ellen a deeper understanding of how the system works. This is something she wants to share with the wider community.

The importance of being an active energy customer

Ellen and her team want to empower the Irish people to become more aware of and involved in their electricity usage so that they can become more energy efficient.

“Being an active customer should be like taking exercise,” Ellen explains. “You shouldn’t have to go out of your way to exercise and you shouldn’t have to go out of your way to be an active electricity customer.”

One example Ellen gives to demonstrate this is installing a smart meter in your house.

“Smart meters are going to be in every single home in the near future,” Ellen explains. “When you have a smart meter, you will have access to more information on your electricity usage. With this information you can then choose how you could reduce your electricity usage or decide to use electricity at off peak times of the day, or increase the level of renewable energy that you’re using. Electricity supply companies will also start offering new smart services to customers from January 2021 which will help everyone to play their part in moving towards a low carbon future. ”

There are other even simpler things that are a big part of being an active energy customer.

“One of the simplest things I’ve done myself is changing my lightbulbs,” Ellen states. “I changed to more energy-efficient bulbs and now every day when I turn on the lights I think to myself, isn’t it great that I am using that bit less and saving money for myself while also helping the system. It really is all about the simple little things.”

Building a greener future

While making changes in your own home might seem like a small step, it could make a huge difference.

“There are 2.3 million households in Ireland,” Ellen explains. “They all make different decisions about how they use energy but we have to make it easier for people to go green. At ESB Networks, we’re doing this by delivering the Commission for Regulation of Utilities' programme to install smart meters in all Irish homes and ensuring the wires and substations themselves are robust and resilient enough to meet the needs of our growing population and to enable the changes we all need to make to move towards a low carbon future.

“If a household decides they want to install solar panels or a micro generator, we will ensure the network has the capability to support them. We can give people the confidence that if they put these technologies in their home, the electricity network is built to support these changes, the network will not only be built to allow for further capacity it will also no longer be a one way system.”

Updating the system

As a result of these exciting new technologies, Ellen and her team are also making sure that the electricity network is resilient and has enough capacity to support the increased demands of daily life, from electric vehicles , electric heat and renewable energy.

“The Irish electricity system is much like a road network built through the 1920s, 1930s, 1940s and 1950s,” explains Ellen. “It’s been the backbone of our development in Ireland throughout those decades. Previously, changes occurred gradually in the energy landscape, but they are accelerating rapidly. Going forward, we will have to ensure network stability and resilience with a multitude of various forms of renewable generation and distributed energy resources and with active participation by our customers.

“We’re now using electricity in ways that ESB couldn’t have imagined when the network was being set up. During the 1950s and 1960s with the rollout of rural electrification, they were not thinking about putting solar panels on our roofs or electric cars in our driveways. We now have to take that network, and make sure that it’s ready for new ways of generating and using power.”

To do this, ESB Networks are constantly working to strengthen the network.

“If you go back to the road analogy, the first thing you would do to develop a route is widen the road,” Ellen explains. “In the background, we’re focusing on where and when we need to make sure that those wires and the rest of the electricity network are really strengthened along with our crews on the frontline, our engineers and support staff in the background. We hope that when people consider, buying an electric vehicle, a heat pump or installing a solar panel on their roof, they will have full confidence that they can rely on ESB Networks to deliver the power they need. To find out more about being an active customer, please visit the ESB Networks website. @ESBNetworks

Sponsored by