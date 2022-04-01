From lighthouses to lobster – Nova Scotia has something for every travel lover

With summer just around the corner, we look at why Nova Scotia should be top of your travel bucket list.

It's official - the winter months are over for another year (yay!), and many of us are long overdue a holiday abroad. Deciding where to spend our precious time off and finding somewhere that ticks all the boxes is a question that is on everyone's minds right now. While there are many options to choose from, nowhere offers as much charm and adventure as Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia sits on the eastern coast of Canada and is one of the country's maritime provinces. The peninsula juts out from the mainland and draws visitors in with its picturesque landscape, diverse food scene and endless outdoor activities.

City life

Halifax, Nova Scotia’s capital city, is the perfect place to begin your vacation. Fly into Halifax Stanfield International Airport, which is roughly six hours from Dublin, and from there, you can zip into the city by bus, taxi or rental car.

The city offers an urban lifestyle while still having a cosy neighbourhood vibe. As you walk the streets, you will wander past charming historic buildings nestled below sleek skyrise towers, as well as lots of tree-lined avenues and parks. Head to the national historic site of Citadel Hill for a fantastic view of the city.

Other things to pop on your Halifax bucket list should include:

Take a bike tour and get to see even more of the city and its beautiful waterfront.

Visit Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market, the longest continuously running Market in North America.

Learn how to shuck an oyster at the annual popup oyster festival.

Explore Point Pleasant Park, a 75-hectare wooded park filled with winding trails and walkways.

Taste some ale at one of the city's many craft breweries.

Foodie paradise

Due to its location on the Atlantic, Nova Scotia has a rich seafood culture. As Canada's number one lobster exporter, seafood lovers are in for an absolute treat when they arrive!

Some staple seafood dishes of the region include cold-water shrimp, snow crab, scallops, white fish and of course, Canada's famous hard-shelled lobster. Lobster fans will be spoilt for choice, with many restaurants and street vendors serving all types of meaty lobster dishes. There is also a dedicated lobster trail throughout Nova Scotia for those who can't get enough - you can stop off at different locations and try everything from lobster pot pie to lobster rolls along the way.

However, seafood isn't the only thing on the menu. The food scene in Nova Scotia ranges from sushi to Thai, Indian to street food. For a fun outdoor dining experience, head to Salt Yard in Halifax. This space is home to around 16 small businesses that serve delicious and authentic Nova Scotian food. You can take a seat at one of the picnic benches or head down the boardwalk and find a spot by the waterfront. (Top tip - Keep your eyes peeled for a boardwalk hammock).

Outdoor living

Once you have had your fill of city life, pack your hiking boots and grab your camera - you're going to need them where we're heading next!

The Bay of Fundy is home to the world's highest tides. Here, the water levels change dramatically every six hours, rising and dropping between 35-55 feet, which means that depending on the time of day you visit, you could either walk along the ocean floor or kayak across a spectacular body of water. Either way, you will be able to explore the surrounding cliffs, caves and sea stacks.

The Bay of Fundy also has several lighthouses dotted along its coastal edge. Some are open to the public, such as Gilbert's Cove Lighthouse and Cape d'Or Coastal Park, while others can be admired and photographed from the outside.

The final destination on our Nova Scotia journey is Cape Breton Island, where you can drive along the Cabot Trail. This epic coastal drive showcases some of the most fantastic views in Nova Scotia and gives you a chance to really get lost in its natural beauty. The trail has plenty of rest stops and wildlife lookout points, from jaw-dropping hikes to lakes and lagoons. Many travellers opt to rent a car and give themselves a couple of days to explore the route.

Some spots and activities to check out include:

The Skyline trail - This 6.5km hike and boardwalk will lead you to a viewing platform that offers one of the best sunset views in all of Nova Scotia.

Go bird watching - Keep your eyes open, and you might spot a bald eagle flying overhead.

Pleasant Bay - A picturesque bay ideal for whale watching and boat tours.

Beulach Ban Falls - A 65' waterfall found along a short trail within the national park.

Ingonish Beach and Freshwater Lake - Enjoy watersports, beautiful scenery, and sea and freshwater swimming here.

So, whether you are looking for somewhere to have the ultimate road trip or dreaming about a relaxing city break, look no further than Nova Scotia.

American Holidays offers 'A Taste of the Maritimes' a self-drive itinerary from Halifax. Embark on a journey to discover the highlights of the Canadian Maritimes. Travelling in a circular route, experience many of the natural wonders, historic centres and fascinating cultures representing some of the oldest communities in the country.

Price: €2825 per person. It includes flights from Dublin to Halifax, 13 days car rental, 12 nights accommodation in standard accommodation.

Based on travel in September / 2 people sharing.

Click here for more information or call +353 (01) 6733800

