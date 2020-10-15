From diet to exercise: Here are 7 things women can do to manage incontinence

Incontinence is not something that we talk about frequently. In fact, it’s often something that we try to hide.

We avoid discussing it with our friends and family, we find it hard to broach the topic with our GP and sometimes, we even find it hard to admit to ourselves that we’ve got a problem.

But the truth is, incontinence is a lot more common than you think. In fact, 1/4 of Irish women aged 40-70 have experienced overactive bladder (OAB) related symptoms at least once in their lives1.

In a nutshell, OAB is a medical problem that affects the way your bladder behaves. It can cause an involuntary and sudden contraction or squeezing of the muscle in the wall of the bladder, even when the volume of urine in your bladder is low.

OAB can affect anyone, at various stages of life, so with that in mind, it’s about time that we got to grips with the issue.

Knowing the facts around OAB and incontinence can help you to make informed decisions about your own health. Here are seven things that you can do to help manage the condition.

1. Take a self assessment test

If some of the above symptoms sound familiar, you may be suffering from OAB. You can quickly and easily take the bladder control self-assessment on OAB.ie before discussing the outcome with your doctor.

2. Eat a balanced diet

As the old saying goes, “Let food be thy medicine.” Eating a healthy and balanced diet can improve your overall wellbeing and help you to deal with OAB.

Certain types of food and drink may irritate the bladder and could contribute to incontinence. Try to avoid these foods and drinks for three to five days. If your symptoms improve, avoid them as much as you can.

Tea

Coffee

Alcohol

Fizzy drinks (e.g. cola)

Fruits, especially citrus (e.g. oranges, lemon, grapefruit)

Citrus drinks (e.g. orange or grapefruit juice)

Tomatoes and tomato-based foods

Spicy foods

Chocolate

Artificial sweeteners

3. Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated is so important. While some people may try to drink less to reduce OAB symptoms, this does not work in the long term. Dehydration concentrates the urine which can irritate the bladder and make you constipated.

So, how much water should you be drinking every day? Well, that really depends on your lifestyle and how much you sweat. A good rule of thumb is about six to eight glasses per day. It is better to have water and to avoid caffeinated, fizzy drinks or alcohol.

4. Quit smoking

The negative effects of smoking are well-documented from premature aging to cancer, but did you know that smoking can also affect your OAB?

Cigarette smoke and nicotine (which can also be found in most vaping products) act as bladder irritants. So, if you’re looking for another reason to quit, add that to the list.

5. Exercise often

Being overweight can also contribute to OAB. Try to get adequate exercise a few times per week. If walking for long periods of time is difficult, choose a route that has plenty of toilet stops.

6. Start a bladder diary

Keeping a bladder diary is a great way to document your OAB journey. It doesn’t have to be anything fancy. You can simply grab an old notebook and record when you visit the toilet during the day, as well as what and how much you drink and any times that you have had a leakage.

The diary can help you and your doctor see how often you go to the toilet each day and the longest time between visits. With this information, you can gradually increase the time between your trips to the toilet. It’s also a great way to track your progress as many people don’t realise, they’re improving until they look at the results.

7. Remember your pelvic floor exercises

Pelvic floor exercises strengthen the pelvic floor muscles. As with any muscle, regular exercise can make these muscles stronger and thereby help you prevent or control urinary incontinence.

You can do pelvic exercises discreetly just about anytime, whether you’re driving in the car, sitting at your desk or relaxing on the couch. You can follow the instructions here or find a physiotherapist in your area on the ISCP website.

Astellas has launched the Control OAB campaign to improve public understanding of the medical condition overactive bladder (OAB) and encourage more women and men aged 40+ to identify and control OAB symptoms by visiting a GP or completing a self-assessment on the OAB websit.

Date of Preparation: September 2020

1 Astellas / iReach Overactive Bladder (OAB) National Representative Study 2019

2 Astellas Understanding the OAB patient journey – Ireland country report December 2017’. Research conducted by Astellas and Incite in 2017

Sponsored by