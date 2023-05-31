From AI to D&I, how will these emerging HR trends affect your business?

Over the last 25 years, HR professionals have evolved from administrators to strategic business partners, assuming more responsibility over talent management and organisational development.

Sponsored by Legal Island

They’ve also navigated significant legislative changes, and Legal Island has been there to provide support, advice, training and thought leadership for HR professionals in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. As the award-winning workplace compliance company celebrates its 25th anniversary, we talked to founder Barry Phillips about the latest HR developments and how they will impact local businesses.

25 years of supporting HR

Legal Island was founded in 1998 to help Northern Irish employers get clarity and guidance on employment law and new employment measures.

“Until I set up Legal Island, everything was very GB-centric in Northern Ireland,” explains Barry. “It was very difficult to know what applied here when reading about all the new legislation coming into force in Britain.”

Within four years, Legal Island had expanded into the Republic of Ireland. It now helps businesses on both sides of the border to better understand incoming legislation and the ever-changing employment landscape.

“Our membership of the European Union (EU) has had a major impact in the past 25 years,” explains Barry. “Many of the EU directives relevant to the workplace were like nothing we’d ever seen before in Northern Ireland. The Working Time Directive was one great example. The Part Time Workers Directive another.”

In addition to helping businesses navigate complex legislative changes, it provides all-staff training and expert insights into difficult compliance issues. It offers e-learning courses for public, private and third-sector organisations and hosts employment law conferences, workshops and HR training.

Barry Phillips

AI replaces the EU as the great disruptor

EU legislation has transformed how businesses operate in recent decades, but it’s another two letters that could disrupt the industry in the years to come - AI. According to Barry, it’s essential that HR professionals understand artificial intelligence’s capabilities and its impact. However, businesses also need to be agile enough to embrace the opportunities it presents.

“In the coming years, it will all be about AI. It’s like an incoming tide that can’t be held back. It will completely transform how we recruit, interview and performance manage staff.

“AI won’t wipe out HR, but it will wipe out those who don’t do AI. AI provides HR with an opportunity to reduce or eliminate the mundane admin work that comes with HR and focus on their core role of talent and performance management.”

Although ChatGPT is currently hogging the headlines, it’s just the tip of the AI iceberg.

“I think it’s going to apply across the HR function right from the start, with recruitment and interviewing but also things like performance analytics - analysing the skills that you have, and identifying skills gaps.”

This technology has the potential to help HR professionals address labour shortages or improve succession planning by identifying suitable internal candidates.

“If you can use AI to examine the skills that your employees have to a much greater depth, you'll be able to identify those that are ready for promotion. That's going to help a lot of companies who are struggling to fill places at the moment. If they can do it internally, that's going to save them a lot of headaches.”

AI could also eliminate unconscious or cognitive biases in the recruitment process. Used properly, it has the potential to improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

“AI should help you get a more diverse and inclusive workforce because you can scan the whole of your recruitment process. You can look at the things that are deterring people from various minority groups from applying. You can do an audit of the language to see if the language is entirely inclusive. There are a lot of exciting things that AI can bring to a company.”

New webinars examine key HR trends

AI is just one of the new trends that Legal Island will cover in its new series of free Workplace 2.0 webinars, in which local experts analyse and explain the latest legislative changes and workplace innovations.

“Our new webinars take a quick look back at important developments, such as the impact of the working time regulations,” says Barry. “But we’ll also be looking at the prospects of a Single Equality Bill for Northern Ireland, the diversity and inclusion (D&I) concerns around the use of AI in the workplace, as well as the proposal of an Employment Charter for Northern Ireland as recently highlighted by the Labour Relation Agency.”

Employment Charters have been trialled in Manchester and, more recently, in Belfast City Council. One webinar will look at this collaborative, voluntary and aspirational approach to promoting good employment practices, while recognising and supporting employers who agree to meet its standards. A strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion is a key element of these charters.

This webinar will examine the parameters, goals and benefits of the Belfast scheme, consider the learnings from the trial in Manchester, and discuss whether this innovative approach should be considered in the Republic of Ireland.

Covid revolutionised the way we work and accelerated the adoption of remote working and flexible hours by employers. Another upcoming webinar will focus on new ways of working and the implications for employees and employers. It will examine the ongoing impact of the Working Time Regulations, new trends such as remote working, calls for a four-day week and the challenge of balancing flexible working hours with organisational agility. Legal Island is currently trialling a four-day week for its own employees, demonstrating its commitment to best working practices.

But what are the potential pitfalls of these new ways of working and the implications for employees’ careers or mental health? This webinar will discuss their advantages and disadvantages, and the challenges of balancing employee expectations and the needs of the organisation.

Barry says the goal of these free webinars is to help attendees stay up to date with what they need to know and what they need to do.

“We want to inspire by showcasing innovations and best practices in the world of work and talk about the big upcoming trends that will keep them ahead of the game,” explains Barry.

Legal Island was the first organisation to publish Northern Irish industrial tribunal cases online, which shone a light on the issues that were being litigated, and an early advocate of the use of mediation as an alternative to litigation. It also introduced annual reviews of employment law, featuring local solicitors and barristers specialising in employment.

These pioneering innovations and its ongoing webinars are all part of Legal Island’s mission to inform, educate and support HR professionals. The issues and the challenges may have changed over the last 25 years but it continues to provide much-needed advice, expert insights and context.

“Twenty five years ago, it was very difficult to get the sort of information you need, particularly in the employment law space. Whereas now the problem is not the dearth of the information - it's the information overload. It's like drinking from a fire hydrant. What we do is we filter information, we split out the wheat from the chaff and we then present to HR what it is that they really need to know.”

Register for free for any of the Legal Island Workforce 2.0 webinars.

Ireland’s leading specialist conference for HR professionals, The Annual Review of Employment Law, returns in person on November 29 in the Convention Centre, Dublin, and online. Book your place now.

Check out the All Staff compliance training courses on the website.