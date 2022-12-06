Football for all ages – “When I told my daughter I was starting up with the soccer, she laughed at me!”

One of the truly great things about grassroots football is its ability to bring people of all ages together, according to Ballaghaderreen FC’s Philomena Kilroy.

Even if you were an avid footballer in your youth, life can get in the way of it more often than not. It can be hard to fit time into a busy schedule for kicking a football about, especially if you’re under the assumption that you need to be of a particular age or have a certain amount of skill to really enjoy it.

You only need to speak to the people involved in the game though to see that this isn’t the case. While the commitment and relentless hard work required by those at the top of the game shouldn’t be overlooked, for many the best parts of grassroots football have nothing to do with trophies or medals.

Football has always been something of a family affair for Philomena Kilroy, who togs out for Ballaghaderreen FC in County Roscommon. One of 12 kids in a family that lived in a house that seemed to echo with footballs being kicked about, she currently plays for the same senior team as her daughter Chloe.

Philomena says, “When I told my daughter I was starting up with the soccer, she laughed at me! So then I went and played, I just said I would go in to see what it was like.

“There were a good few older people and I started thinking, ‘Oh, this isn’t too bad.’ Our coach, Jamie, is fantastic and it’s about whatever you can do. If you can’t keep up, you just do it at your pace.”

The main thing to take from this is that when it comes to grassroots football, age is a number that often has less of an impact than the one on the back of the jersey. You can see that in the variety of age groups involved in Philomena’s local club, which stands as a good example of what you can expect to find across the length and breadth of the country.

“We have the ages in Ballaghaderreen now from 15, that’s my daughter, up to the age of 45 is the oldest on our team. Some of them are mothers, some of them are in college. People think it’s for anyone that’s playing competitive but it’s not – it’s for any age group.

“It’s only getting out, mixing with people and having fun,” Philomena says.

Philomena says, “It’s for whoever comes in. There’s no age limit for playing football with us, you could be up in your 50s if you want it doesn’t make a difference!”

A game for everyone

Another element of getting involved with football that has nothing to do with on-field accomplishments or ability is how it can be a great way to build stronger relationships. Not only are you presented with an excellent opportunity to get to know new people who also love the game, but Philomena says it has also proved beneficial to her own family as well.

“You know what it’s like now with social media, there isn’t much communication much at all; they go straight up to their bedrooms. But now, I said we’d join together, train more together, go to games and at least you’ll have more time in a social aspect with them.

“They’re not in on their phones or whatever, they’re out enjoying it and playing together as a family, that they’re all together,” she says.

A lot has changed in recent years to strengthen women’s grassroots football, that much is beyond doubt. It has impacted Ballaghaderreen in a number of different ways from providing new kits and using a shared WhatsApp group to make the main pitch as freely available for women as it is for men.

“In Ballaghaderreen we (the women’s team) use the main dressing rooms and if we have our own match and the men have training or that, they do move. Women are equal now within our own club, they have left it equal now for whoever is playing their main team.

“They have facilitated the ladies brilliantly this year,” she says.

As well as that, the recent success of the Republic of Ireland Women’s National team has also had a knock-on effect. A result such as their celebrated win over Scotland that got them into the world cup doesn’t take long to make a difference.

“In the last three weeks we’ve had four new girls that were a bit iffy coming in because of the age group but I said, ‘Come in and try it’ and they loved it. There’s also a lot more supporters coming to the matches, even when we have a home game there are a lot more men coming to watch.

“It was always the women that were coming but now there are a lot more men coming to watch,” she adds.

