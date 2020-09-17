‘Flying has always been my biggest dream’: Meath woman wins life-changing prize

When Caitlyn Crooke from Ratoath, Co Meath wanted to make her dream of flying a plane come true, AIB made it happen.

“Flying has always been my biggest dream,” says Caitlyn Crooke. “My mum always wanted to be a pilot too. So, she would take me out on a Saturday morning to Dublin Airport with packed tea and sandwiches and watch the planes take off and land. That really instilled a love of planes in me and a desire to fly.”

Caitlyn, 21, not only loved the idea of being in the air, but she was also fascinated by the physics of air travel. “How they take off, how they stay in the air and how it’s possible; I needed to know everything.”

This determination inspired her to dedicate herself to air travel in a professional sense too. She is now entering into her fourth year of Aviation Management at DCU.

“I specialise in airport operations with pilot studies in my degree. I even managed to get a job at the airport the second I turned 18, which is the youngest age you can be to start working there. Just so I could be as close as possible to the planes.

Take off

Caitlyn’s passion drove her to search for fly­ing lessons. She had previously applied to the Aer Lingus Cadet Pilot Training programme in order to start on her path, but was unsuccess­ful, as competition for the training is fierce. But she wasn’t going to be deterred and sought out other roads to her dream destina­tion. That is when she found the competition run by AIB.

“I wanted to experience what flying was like even for just one day,” says Caitlyn. “So I applied for the competition as it claimed it could make my dreams come true.”

Caitlyn says she knows how difficult it is to become a pilot, the expense and time involved can be a burden for even the most dedicated student. But she thought the moment had come to try to get her foot in the door (of the cockpit!).

“I was asked to come for a screen test for the competition,” says Caitlyn. “I arrived and got ready to speak to the camera and that’s when I was told I had won! They told me I was going to my first lesson that very day. I remember the first thing I thought was that there was no way my mum would believe me when I told her!”

Caitlyn was taken to Weston Airport, where the National Flight Centre for pilot training is based. She was given some foundational les­sons in the flight instruments and away she flew with her instructor right beside her in the small beginner’s propeller plane. When in the air, she was asked to take full control.

“I don’t think I can explain how amazing it was to finally be up in the air. To be in the plane actively controlling it was my dream come true. I could feel every bump and move­ment in the air. It was such a good day for fly­ing too and in my mind, at least, it was totally smooth sailing!

“Weston Airport also has a Boeing 737 simulator, so I was able to ‘fly’ a commercial plane and experience that too. Now that’s something I never thought I would get to do. Flying a small plane is one thing, but being a pilot of a commercial flight is the very next level! I’m not sure I’m ready for the real thing just yet, but that was an incredible ride.”

Caitlyn’s prize was a course of 10 flying lessons to allow her to experience her dream of flying. But unfortunately, the world changed when Covid-19 hit, and the lessons were postponed. But with the business opening back up, Caitlyn is determined to get back to her flight training in the next couple of months.





Future flights

Caitlyn says that now 2020 has hit pause on her journey, she has had more time to reflect on her passion. Normal life stopped, college and work ceased and social life and hobbies became a memory. But this has only increased Caitlyn’s desire to get back in the air. “Now I have a taste of flying, I’m determined to get back up there!”

Caitlyn got to experience something she has always wanted - the first step on the path she has had her heart set on ever since she was a little girl and looked up at those planes with her mother. So, what does the future hold for Caitlyn now she has had her wish granted.

“I can’t wait to get back into that plane and get that feeling again because there is noth­ing better. I’m hooked! My main goal is to finish college, but I’m determined to complete the lessons and hopefully, one day if I’m very determined, get my pilot’s licence. Thanks to AIB, now I see I can actually do it and get in the air, so I wish I had sought out their backing sooner.

“If I had any advice for others in the same position, it would be to not give up on your dreams. If it’s something you really want to do, whether it’s a lifelong passion or a new hobby you found during lockdown, then noth­ing can hold you back. Even if you have hit a few hurdles and are unsuccessful, there is always a way around that.

“It’s okay if you can’t do it all by yourself. Thanks to AIB, I was able to see my dream become reality. So if you want to fulfil your dreams, you have to seek out that support, just like I did.”

Caitlyn followed her dream – Start now and fulfil yours. Talk to AIB about a Personal Loan today.

Sponsored by