Flexible repayments and local decisions: Why the credit union’s new farming loan is right for you

For farmers looking to improve their farms or expand their operations, one of the constant challenges is accessing funds to drive this growth.

The Cultivate farm loan from participating credit unions offers farmers unsecured loans of up to €50,000 that can be paid back over a period of up to seven years. A total of 26 credit unions across the country offer this loan, which provides short to medium-term finance that’s specifically designed to meet the needs of farmers.

To find out more, we spoke to Finbarr O’Shea, Chair of the Cultivate Marketing Group and Manager of Bantry Credit Union.

Local loans that are easy to access

Farmers looking for agri-finance can now avail of the same great local service that credit union customers across Ireland have become accustomed to. Finbarr says this commitment to a friendly service in your local area sets credit unions apart from larger financial institutions.

“You’re dealing with one person, whether it’s on the phone or in the office,” he explains.

“That person is from the locality. They talk your talk. You probably know them and if you don’t know them, you know their father or mother! Immediately, you’re just talking to somebody. You’re not being interviewed. You’re not being assessed. You’re talking to someone.”

Farmers can call into their local credit union, have face-to-face interactions, or give them a call and talk directly with a local person if they have a query. It’s a personal, community-based service.

“Also, from that farmer’s point of view, the decision is made locally. The decision is made in Bantry for a Bantry farmer. It’s made in Mullingar for a Mullingar farmer. It’s being made in Gort for a Gort farmer. That’s the key advantage and the key differentiator.”

Flexible finance

Another benefit is the flexibility around repayments and the option to fix your repayments to suit your own circumstances.

“The credit union brings tremendous flexibility,” adds Finbarr. “So, say a farmer takes a €30,000 stocking loan. There’s a payment structure underlying it but the farmer has total flexibility around how fast he wants to pay it off. As long as he meets his minimum repayment, he can do it as slow or as fast as he likes.”

A different kind of farming finance

With Cultivate, the farmer is a borrower but they are also a member of the credit union, so the credit union has their best interests at heart.

“Credit unions are co-ops. My duty as the manager of a financial co-op is to do the right thing by our members, by the members of Bantry Credit Union. That’s the philosophy.”

“My job is to do the right thing for the farmer. Therefore, if he needs finance, we make it available. If he has surplus cash and he can make extra payments to bring down the loan and as a result reduce his interest costs, then I’m going to encourage him to do that. That is who we are.”

Loans for a variety of purposes

In 2019, the average Cultivate loan amount was €23,554 over a five-and-a-half-year period, with stocking and working capital the most popular reason for borrowing among members.

“The market we’re in is unsecured loans up to €50,000 so it covers a whole range of purposes, such as farm improvement works, farm buildings, stocking loans, machinery, tractors. Whether you’re in beef, dairy or sheep you can do a lot with €50,000.”

With all credit unions insured for life insurance purposes at no charge to the borrower, that can also provide peace of mind for farmers.

Case studies of how Cultivate can help

Paul Crowe’s experience shows the difference that a Cultivate loan can make. The beef farmer from Kilrush, Co Clare, needed to improve his calving facilities as his original set-up wasn’t fit for purpose. This meant he was wasting a lot of time on herd management so he wanted to build a shed extension for calving.

He called into his local credit union and was able to obtain the funding he needed and to arrange a repayment structure that worked for him.

“The Cultivate loan is a loan for farmers provided by people who understand farming,” says Paul. “Life is much easier on the farm now since I got my loan.”

John Finucane has a 250-acre dairy farm in Askeaton, Co Limerick. He wanted to install a new bulk tank to take the extra milk from his increased herd size and to extend the cubicle shed for the additional capacity.

When he applied for a Cultivate loan, he was impressed by how simple the whole process was.

“I found working with Cultivate very easy,” John says. “No stress involved in it whatsoever”

The flexibility around repayments was also a major advantage, allowing him to get the finance he needed and to pay the loan back when it suited him.

“The Cultivate loan has made life much easier,” John added.

Normal life may be on hold, but farming life continues.

Like farmers, credit unions are here for the long haul.

If you need a flexible farmer-friendly loan, call into your participating local credit union today, call FREEPHONE 1800 839 999 or visit the Cultivate website to learn more.

Loans are subject to approval. Terms and conditions apply. If you do not meet the repayments on your loan, your account will go into arrears.

This may affect your credit rating which may limit your ability to access credit in the future. The cost of your repayments may increase. Credit unions in Ireland are regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

