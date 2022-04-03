Five reasons why İstanbul is the No. 1 place to visit in 2022

From grand markets to urban art galleries, İstanbul is the place to be right now.

From the moment you arrive in İstanbul, you can feel the city's magic. The sights and sounds ignite your senses like nowhere else in the world. It is a place where architecture, culture and food come together in perfect harmony - all enriched by its continental divide.

While there are many reasons to visit İstanbul, we've listed the top five reasons it should be on every traveller's bucket list this year.

Visit for: The history and museums

İstanbul has many famous landmarks and museums. From Topkapı Palace to Galata Tower you will love this city if you’re into history.

Ayasofya Grand Mosque (Hagia Sophia) and Blue Mosque (Sultanahmet Mosque) are undoubtedly the most recognisable buildings in İstanbul. Situated side by side, sightseers can easily visit these architectural marvels throughout one afternoon.

Ayasofya Grand Mosque is a real once in a lifetime destination and is open 24 hours. The 1500-year-old World Heritage monument links İstanbul's past and present and is a must-see for history buffs and architecture lovers.

Similarly, the Sultahahmet Mosque, known as the Blue Mosque due to its interior decoration, draws in many visitors each year to its history and structure. Decorated with more than 20,000 handmade İznik ceramic tiles, the building is loved by photographers worldwide.

Visit for: The art

İstanbul is teeming with up-and-coming artists and galleries, both contemporary and traditional. Art lovers can enjoy an eclectic mix of work with strong influences from Europe and Asia ever-present.

For some of the city's most prominent art galleries, head to the European neighbourhood of Nişantaşı. Here, you will find cutting-edge and contemporary art by local and international artists and works by classical Turkish painters.

For something a little different, venture to the funky art district of Balat. This area is popular with Instagram enthusiasts due to its colourful wooden buildings, narrow streets, and rainbow stairs.

Visit for: The food

From sizzling street food to the finest of dining experiences, the gastronomy scene of İstanbul is exciting and unique. Home to many talented local and international chefs, the city offers an array of cuisines.

It is no secret that an abundance of fruit and veg are grown in Türkiye each year. This, along with the fresh seafood caught off the coast every day, means local restaurants deliver a mouth-watering experience to visiting foodies.

A great way to get to know a new place and its food is by taking a food tour. Follow an experienced guide as they bring you to some of their favourite authentic spots around the city to enjoy some delicious food and wine while learning about the local produce.

The İstanbul Spice Bazaar is an iconic market that is beloved by locals and tourists alike for its incredible flavours, smells and colours. The scent of fresh spices and coffee fills the air, making it almost impossible to resist having a taste as you explore the shops and stalls. Be sure to find a delicately painted Turkish coffee cup while here, as they are a perfect souvenir to take home.

Visit for: The shopping

Whether you enjoy treasure hunting in vintage stores, haggling at a market or basking in a high-end shopping boutique, you will find it all in İstanbul. And one thing that makes the shopping experience so different here is that you will feel so welcome by the friendly shopkeepers, whether you are in a bazaar or a boutique.

With some of the oldest markets in the world, you simply cannot visit this part of Türkiye without exploring them. The Grand Bazaar, which is one of the oldest covered bazaars in the word and dates back to the 1400s, contains over 4000 shops and is a labyrinth of alleyways and streets. You will find everything from traditional Turkish clothing to handmade pottery and carpets.

For a modern experience, İstanbul also has plenty of lavish shopping malls where you can buy luxury brands and items. Book a private shopping tour and get specialist advice as you shop and spend a day browsing with a fashion expert on hand.

Visit for: A quick trip to Asia

Perhaps one of the most intriguing things about İstanbul is the city's geographical location. So often referred to as the gateway between Europe and Asia, it is quite literally a city split between two continents, making it the only city of its kind in the world.

With the Bosphorus strait creating a natural division, one side is European, while the other lies in Asia. To cross from one side to the other, travellers can take a 15-20 minute ferry ride on a traditional “vapur” or a drive over the three suspended bridges of the city. Once you arrive at the Asian side, you will instantly feel its calm and trendy vibes.

There are many things to do on this side of the city, including visiting the breath-taking Beylerbeyi Palace and Anadolu Kavağı which is a small fishing village at the northern tip of the Bosphorus. You will also find the largest mosque in Türkiye here, the Çamlıca Mosque, which can hold 63,000 people.

For some relaxing downtime, head to the fashionable district of Moda and watch the ferries go by as you sip on a Turkish coffee. Or catch a boat out from Üsküdar to Kızkulesi, the Maiden’s Tower and enjoy one of İstanbul's most stunning sunset locations.

So, whatever draws you to this vibrant and exhilarating city, one thing is for sure, İstanbul is the place to be this year.

For more info on things to do in İstanbul, click here.

Sponsored by