Five reasons Irish patients are travelling to Budapest for dental treatment this year.

With travel restrictions easing and Zoom calls making us more conscious of our smiles, visits to European dentists are on the rise.

The Covid-19 pandemic has meant delays in dental care and missed appointments for many people. According to new market research from Mintel, 28pc of millennials have put off getting their teeth checked since the pandemic.

Research from the Irish Longitudinal Study on Ageing (TILDA) also found that 43pc of participants aged 60 and over delayed their dental care. These delays were mostly due to a fear of catching Covid-19, or struggling to access a dentist.

However, the rise of Zoom calls and other virtual platforms meant many of us spent a lot of extra time looking at our smiles. The knock-on effect has been people being more aware than ever of their oral health.

Oral health is an essential part of overall health, particularly as we age. Not taking care of your teeth and gums can bring about various risks, such as cavities, infections, or other health issues.

But with restrictions lifting and clinics reopening, things are looking up. We spoke to Kreativ Dental Clinic in Budapest to find out why so many Irish people travel abroad for their dental needs.

Business is back to normal

As we all know, many businesses had no choice but the close during the pandemic. Unfortunately, this brought travel to a virtual standstill and made accessing dental treatments a challenge.

Thankfully, as pandemic fears ease and the world reopens, dental clinics are back to business as normal and treating their patients once again.

As one of Europe's leading dental clinics, Kreativ Dental Clinic have an array of international awards to their name. They have been based in Budapest since 1996 and celebrated the opening of a second clinic in 2015. As specialists in dental implants, crowns, bridges and dentures, they regularly welcome patients from Ireland, Northern Ireland, the UK and all over the globe.

Managing Director and Owner, Attila Knott says, "It has been a difficult time for everyone. But we have built a strong foundation over the years, and with travel returning to normal, the time has come to welcome our patients – both new and old – back. In addition, our agents across the world are also back to business as usual."

Expand Close Mary Flanagan Irish Representative of Kreativ Dental Clinic Budapest / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mary Flanagan Irish Representative of Kreativ Dental Clinic Budapest

Help throughout the process

For Irish patients interested in venturing abroad for treatment, deciding to travel can be daunting and lead to many questions. So, finding the right support and guidance is essential.

From that very first enquiry, right through to travel and accommodation, having an expert to lean on can help ease the stress and make the process run as smoothly as possible.

One such person is Mary Flanagan, a former patient of Kreativ Dental Clinic, who now helps others on their dental journeys.

Mary has been through it all before. She knows exactly how it feels and had all the same questions before her treatments. But, after receiving dental implants, porcelain crowns and gnathological treatment (bite correction), Mary describes it as the "best thing she has ever done for herself".

She now puts her first-hand experience to use in Ireland and Northern Ireland, working to support patients along the way.

Specialist care and a relaxed environment

Anyone travelling for dental work should consider two basic things when choosing a clinic; the level of expert care available and the comfort offered.

It is natural to have nerves. Whether due to Covid or fear of dentists. Mary aims to help put patients minds at ease and feels that both the specialists and the facilities make their clinics stand out.

Mary says, "The clinic's team consists of specialists in implantology, oral surgery, maxillo-facial surgeons, endodontology and periodontology. Since the clinic's inception, all the dental specialists have been there, hence the quality care.

"The clinic itself is a relaxing environment. The main waiting rooms have aquariums, which are very calming to watch.

"Each of the chairs have iPads installed to keep visitors entertained, and there is also a Sky Café and terrace where patients can sit out in the fresh air with a hot drink.

"The clinic has also adopted all relevant health-and-safety practises to help keep patients safe from Covid-19. This includes things like taking patients' temperatures before entering."

Affordable treatment

Another significant reason Irish patients head to Europe for dental work is cost. From free consultations to treatment being between 50-70pc less than elsewhere, it is easy to see how this would be an attractive option for those looking to improve their smile.

Mary says, "For anyone that travelled over for a consultation before Covid-19, the prices of the treatment plan still stand.

"We offer a longer guarantee period than most dentists as well as paying for flights up to the value of €250. Accommodation in one of our partner hotels for the duration of any necessary remedial work is also covered."

An excellent excuse for a holiday

Why not make up for lost time, and combine your consultation with a city break to beautiful Budapest?

There are lots of attractions to explore, such as the Széchenyi Thermal Baths, Fisherman's Bastion, Széchenyi Chain Bridge, Vintage Garden, and Jewish Quarter Street Art.

And with Budapest only a three-hour flight from Dublin, it is the perfect opportunity for a getaway while improving your oral health.

As well as helping clients to book clinic appointments, Mary can help organise free airport transfers and hotel accommodation. Meaning you can get the most out of your time in Budapest.

"You can arrange your flights for whenever suits you best. Just be sure to check in with me before booking flights, as clinic appointments can fill up quickly.

"Anyone considering travel to Hungary should also check the latest information from the local authorities regarding requirements for international passengers arriving in the country."

For more information, visit kreativdentalclinic.eu, call Mary at (086) 029 9998 or email mary@kreativdentalclinic.eu

Sponsored by