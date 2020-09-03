Financial supports available for businesses facing ‘once in a lifetime’ challenges of Brexit and Covid-19

Words like ‘new normal’ and ‘unprecedented’ have become ubiquitous in recent months as the world adjusted to a new reality in the wake of Covid-19. However, businesses across the island of Ireland really are facing challenges that are unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Six months ago, it looked like Brexit would be the biggest economic challenge for a generation but the Covid-19 crisis has further raised the stakes for businesses on both sides of the border. Recent survey figures from InterTradeIreland, which was established to encourage cross-border trade, highlight the impact that the pandemic has had on the economy.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, 42pc of businesses said they were in growth while just 7pc said they were in decline. Post-pandemic responses indicate that just 15pc of firms are now in growth while the number of firms in decline has soared to 53pc.

“There are two massive challenges we find for businesses across the island,” says Aidan Gough of InterTradeIreland.

“Both of them you would have termed once-in-a-lifetime, if even that. The first one is adjusting to the new trading relationships that will emerge when the transition period from Brexit ends. And obviously the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy which has been - and this word is used all the time - but it really has been unprecedented.”

Dealing with the fallout from the pandemic

Before the pandemic hit, InterTradeIreland had been working closely with businesses on both sides of the border to develop cross-border trade and provide them with practical supports and valuable expertise. Much of the focus was on navigating the challenges posed by Brexit but the emergence of Covid-19 meant it had to pivot to support firms confronting the current crisis.

“We’re in a very, very different space at the minute,” explains Aidan.

“We had developed a corporate strategy that identified lots of opportunities and challenges for cross-border trade and business development but the whole background to that strategy has changed and the focus is very much now on economic recovery and helping businesses adjust. Though of course we will continue to develop cross-border opportunities where we see them.”

One of the major challenges when responding to the crisis is that the impact of Covid-19 can vary from business to business, just as the disease can affect individuals in different ways. Businesses have had to adapt to everything from social distancing requirements to cash flow problems to the need to move their business online.

InterTradeIreland has launched a series of new supports to help SMEs to innovate and adapt their current set up or offering.

“For instance, we’re seeing that small firms are finding it more difficult to adjust to the digital revolution which Covid-19 has hastened,” he adds.

“In response to that, we launched the E-Merge programme which is helping small businesses, particularly small border traders, to develop their digital content and their online presence. There has been great demand for it.”

E-Merge offers companies consultancy support to the value of €2,800 to develop online sales and e-commerce solutions and Aidan says that the feedback from participating businesses has already been fantastic. One business used the funding to open up new markets and is on the verge of signing contracts worth over €1million as a result.

InterTradeIreland has also launched the Emergency Business Solutions programme, which provides professional advice to the value of €2,250 to address a wide range of key business challenges that have arisen as a result of Covid-19.

It helps businesses deal with a range of issues such as cash flow, human resources and health and safety and can also help businesses diversify. Like the E-Merge support, it is available to cross-border firms in manufacturing or tradeable services.

‘Both supports proved invaluable to us’

Many businesses have already benefited from the funding that InterTradeIreland offer. Simply Fit Food provides tasty, nutritious food for people with busy lifestyles and lockdown decimated their grab-and-go market. However, they were able to drive their online sales with the help of InterTradeIreland.

“I think at the start of the pandemic it was so hard to predict what was going to happen,” says Evelyn Garland, who founded the company with her fiancé, Luke Judge.

“Everything was changing so fast and actually it was hard to pinpoint what was going to even happen over the next six months. It was clear though, that all the action was happening online. We applied for InterTradeIreland’s E-Merge programme which helped to re-vamp the website and really develop the brand further. It’s set us up well for more online growth.”

Polar IceTech are dry ice cleaning specialists who work with Ireland’s leading manufacturing companies across multiple sectors including food and beverage, medical device and power generation. As sites started to close as a result of Covid-19, the contract service company turned to InterTradeIreland for support.

They applied for both the E-Merge programme and the Emergency Business Solutions funding.

“Both supports proved invaluable to us as it helped us analyse what we do and more importantly pivot in a sustainable way that ensures that we can continue to add value for our customers,” says Damien McDonnell, Managing Director at Polar IceTech.

“The E-Merge support offered us an insight into what works and what doesn’t work from a digital perspective and the Emergency Business Solutions funding helped us look at all our service offerings as well as our expertise, and understand how we can make them more accessible to a wider network of industries.”

Preparing for the future in uncertain times

The supports that InterTradeIreland provide can help businesses to innovate, which is key to making them more resilient in these uncertain times. Nearly 73pc of businesses started their export journey with cross-border trade and InterTradeIreland is heavily focused on developing this capacity.

“If you want to differentiate fast-moving, growing companies, there’s two things that stick out,” says Aidan.

“The first is that they’re innovative and the second is that they export. They’re two key pillars that we build all our supports around - helping businesses innovate and helping them trade across the border. That’s part of the digital E-Merge solution that we’re offering.

“It’s built on enabling the innovation process within small businesses in terms of their adaptation to new digital opportunities and digitalisation in general. Innovation is absolutely key as is the ability to export, and trading cross-border is often the first step in that journey.”

Although the Covid-19 crisis is foremost in everyone’s mind at the moment, Brexit remains a potential hurdle for many firms on the island. Aidan advises that businesses still need to be prepared for the consequences of the current Brexit talks, whether or not a deal is achieved.

“So many businesses are struggling to survive at the moment but Brexit is coming. In terms of Brexit, I would say look at your supply chains. That is going to be absolutely critical. Know where every input and output is coming from and going to.

“If you’re a cross-border trader, keep in touch with InterTradeIreland and with our Brexit advisory service and with your trading representatives and sectoral bodies. Get the information as it emerges and there will be supports available.”

InterTradeIreland is a powerful resource for business growth and it can help steer your SME through Covid-19 and Brexit. It has a range of supports to suit different business needs.

