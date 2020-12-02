‘Family carers are still struggling’ – Family Carers Ireland appeal to business community for support

Did you know that more than 355,000 people provide care for loved ones in their homes across Ireland?

These people are Ireland’s family carers. Every single day they look after family members with physical or intellectual disabilities, frail older people, those with palliative care needs, chronic illnesses, mental ill health or addiction. Many of them are doing this while juggling full-time or part-time roles outside the home.

Family Carers Ireland (FCI) is the national charity that has been advocating for family carers in Ireland, providing them with support and services for more than 30 years. Their vision is an Ireland in which family carers are properly recognised, supported and empowered.

Caring for family during Covid-19

For many, 2020 has been a difficult year but Covid-19 has been particularly arduous for family carers. They have shown remarkable strength and spirit since March to ensure their loved ones are kept safe, but this has come at a huge cost to their own physical, mental and financial well-being.

Catherine Cox, head of communications and policy at Family Carers Ireland stresses the importance of gaining recognition for a cohort within our society who are in constant danger of being forgotten.

“One of the biggest battles we have is to get family carers recognised for the work that they do and ensure that they are supported to do this safely,” she says. “They are caring out of love for their child, parent or relative but unfortunately that love is often taken for granted. Government need to take responsibility for supporting family carers to maintain and sustain their caring roles because we firmly believe no one should have to care alone.”

‘Every Picture Tells a Story’

In response to the pandemic, and as part of the ‘Netwatch Year of the Family Carer’, Family Carers Ireland has set up a specific National Hardship Fund to directly provide practical financial and emotional support to family carers. Examples of this range from providing online counselling and training to assistance with bills and in-home respite.

They have recently created a photographic exhibition titled ‘Every Picture Tells a Story’, depicting the lives of ten family carers and their loved ones. Behind each picture lies a story of incredible love, resilience and care - but also the many challenges and battles they face to receive recognition and support.

FCI are calling on the business community and philanthropic individuals to pledge their support to family carers by sponsoring one of the ten photos and pledging €5,000 to their National Hardship Fund. This is to ensure they can continue to support family carers through these very difficult times.

“We appreciate the last few months have been tough on all businesses, but we’d appeal to those who can make a donation to think of Family Carers Ireland,” says Catherine. “We simply can’t do this on our own. We want to keep providing those crucial supports to family carers as we move towards 2021."

“They see themselves as ‘just the parent’”

Catherine also hopes that the exhibition will encourage people to see themselves as a family carer. Becoming a family carer can often happen overnight. A child is born with a disability, an ageing parent develops dementia – and it can be overwhelming to someone’s life.

Knowing your rights and entitlements, having access to training such as patient moving and handling, having access to trained support managers – these are all things we need to know as carers.

"A parent of a child with a disability does have two roles,” she explains. "They have the role of a parent but also the role of the carer. If they don't self-identify, it means they're not open to or aware of the supports and services that are out there for them.

"People might think, 'Look, it's my mum, it's my role, I have to do it' and there's a sense of guilt in looking for support, because they feel it's their duty. But nobody should have to do this alone, there is support there that can help in those situations.”

Visit the Family Carers Ireland website for more information on ‘Every Picture Tells a Story’ or call the National Freephone Careline 1800 24 07 24

