Everything you should know about the Samsung Jet vacuum cleaner range

With a host of features to choose from, the Samsung Jet™ vacuum cleaner range and Clean Station™ promises a one-stop-cleaning solution for your floors.

A good vacuum cleaner is a powerful tool to have in your arsenal. Not only to clean up dirt and debris you don’t want to look at (as well as the smaller stuff you can’t see), but also to make your home a more comfortable and hygienic place to live.

From high quality filters capable of trapping even the tiniest particles, to dedicated attachments for picking up pet hair, vacuum cleaners are not the same as they used to be. Gone are the days of having to pack bulky vacuums into the cupboard that were a struggle to pull behind you, as modern vacuum cleaners offer a much more lightweight alternative that packs more punch than we would have thought possible even a few years ago.

Samsung Jet range

One of the first differences you will notice with a Samsung Jet vacuum cleaner is its size, especially compared to what used to be considered a standard size vacuum cleaner in Ireland. Weighing less than 3kg with a telescopic frame that can easily be stored neatly, its cordless design makes it easier to carry around the house to give your floors a thorough clean.

Sometimes, it can feel incredibly tricky to remove dirt in a certain spot or on a particular surface and no matter how hard you try it doesn’t feel fully clean. The Bespoke Jet, with up to 210W* of suction power can pick up a multitude of debris from your floors, from scraps of food to little bits of dirt, it only takes the blink of an eye to give your floor a truly deep clean.

Not only do these vacuum cleaners come with specialised brushes designed to remove tiny particles and take care of different jobs, but the Bespoke Jet Pet with all-in-one Clean Station is designed to make things as straightforward as possible.

It’s not purely about the dirt that your eyes can see, as there can often be a build-up that goes completely unseen. Its multi-layered filtration system helps clean the air as well as the floors, and is proven to trap 99.999pc of fine dust** and reduce allergens in your home.

If you are looking for an all-in-one piece of technology that makes things as easy for you as possible, the Bespoke Jet disposes of dirt in the most hygienic way possible, all you need to do is place the vacuum onto the Clean Station and at the touch of a button the dustbin is hygienically emptied. To find the right vacuum cleaner for your home, visit the Samsung website here.





Samsung Jet Bot

The world has experienced no shortage of incredible technology advancements over the past number of years, including gadgets that help clean your home without you needing to lift a finger. The Samsung Jet Bot™ does exactly that, as an AI cleaning device that uses 3D sensors and AI object recognition to avoid breakable objects and possible obstructions.

The Samsung Jet Bot uses LiDAR Sensors to clean your home efficiently by repeatedly scanning the room*** and gathering distance information to calculate the position of the Jet Bot AI+ with precision, even when it enters a dark area.

Created to leave no dirty spots behind, it even goes as far as to empty itself into its own unique Clean Station after cleaning the floors!

The bot’s Jet Cyclone and advanced Digital Inverter Motor helps it clean for longer, with suction power that lasts for clean after clean. As if that wasn’t enough, it even comes with a camera attachment that lets you easily check in on your home and pets with Jet Live****.

*Suction tested based on the IEC62885-2 Cl. 5.8 standard, tested at the inlet of the non-motorized tool, using Jet mode. Based on internal tests.

**Tested internally based on IEC 62885-2, CL.5.11. Results may vary depending on actual usage. Refers to particles in the size range of 0.5 to 4.2µm.

***Scans 360° over an area of 6 meters at 10 rotations per second. Based on internal testing vs. a conventional Samsung VR7000M.

****Requires SmartThings App available on Android and iOS devices. A Wi-Fi connection and a Samsung account are required.

Trap dust once and for all with Samsung Jet™ Stick vacuum range and Clean Station™ so cleaning stays done and your home stays dust-free. Browse Samsung’s range of vacuum cleaners by shopping in Harvey Norman stores nationwide or visit the Samsung website here.

Sponsored by