Enjoy a two-for-one offer on this cocktail making masterclass at Jameson Distillery Bow St.

Have you always fancied yourself as a master mixologist? Or would you like to learn the secret to making a great cocktail?

Jameson Distillery Bow St. in Smithfield, Dublin, is now offering visitors a chance to take a friend along for free when they buy one of their amazing whiskey experiences. This two-for-one offer will last until the end of September, so there’s no better time to visit.

The offer includes a flagship distillery tour that takes in the history of this iconic (240-year-old) distillery, a premium whiskey-tasting session in John Jameson’s secret office, and a whiskey blending masterclass where you can blend your own unique bottle of whiskey to take home. There’s also the opportunity to visit Dublin’s only live Maturation Warehouse, where you get to draw and taste whiskey straight from a cask.

Also on the menu is a whiskey cocktail making class, where you learn how to create some classic cocktails. To find out more, we spoke to Jameson craft ambassador, Kieran Keane.

What’s involved in the whiskey cocktail making class?

“It’s a 60-minute masterclass where we provide you with everything you need – all the ingredients, bar tools and knowledge,” explains Kieran. “We’ll bring you to a private bar, nestled away in the heart of the distillery.”

The class is held in the specially designed Shakers Room, which incorporates a teppanyaki-style layout, but with whiskey cocktails.

Since the distillery reopened, the comfort, safety and enjoyment of their guests and team has been their number one priority. They’ve reduced their class sizes, now hosting eight people per session in order to ensure safe social distancing.

“When you first enter, we do the full introductions. I really want to get to know everybody. I want to make sure that everybody knows everybody else, so that that we can have a bit of craic in the room. Then I’ll guide you through making a punch, which is one of the oldest forms of cocktails, so we get to show off those little skills.”

Whilst making the Jameson Punch, Kieran demonstrates some of the mixologist skills and tools you’ll also get to try your hand at using.

“After we complete the punch, we move on to two classic cocktails,” explains Kieran. “One shaken, one stirred - so you’re flexing your full cocktail muscles. First up is a Jameson Whiskey Sour, followed by a Jameson Old Fashioned.

“I talk you through all the recipes in detail, sharing some cocktail knowledge and history along the way too. I also cover off why I’m using each whiskey and what whiskey goes with what, explaining the subtle differences between different whiskey types.”

It’s a fun experience and great way to learn the basics of cocktail making. You’ll master a couple of classic recipes to recreate at home. You also receive a handy recipe book showcasing the cocktails available at Bow St. Your parties will never be the same again!

Reconnecting with family and friends

Recent months have certainly changed how we socialise and stay connected. Many of us are looking for new, fun and safe ways to gather and catch up - especially with family, friends or colleagues we haven’t seen in a while.

“Our cocktail class is a perfect start to an evening out together. People pop in during the afternoon or early evening, before heading off for a nice relaxed meal in Smithfield, Stoneybatter or town.”

With overseas holidays currently on hold for most of us, there is a renewed appetite amongst locals to explore destinations and experiences on our very own doorstep. People living in or visiting Dublin are starting to discover what famous local attractions, like Jameson Distillery Bow St., have to offer.

For two years running, Jameson Distillery Bow St. has been awarded World’s Leading Distillery Tour at the World Travel Awards. The promotional offer means there has never been a better time to give one of its much-loved experiences a try.

Jameson is currently offering two-for-one on all experiences at Bow St. and Jameson Distillery Midleton in Co Cork using the promocode STAYCATION when booking on the Jameson website.

The cocktail masterclass ordinarily costs €50 per person – all through August and September, two people can enjoy the experience at this rate. Enjoy Jameson sensibly. Visit drinkaware.ie.





Sponsored by