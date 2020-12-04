Enjoy a Christmas office party from the comfort of your own home with these Jameson Distillery Virtual Experiences

The traditional office party may be on hold this Christmas but Jameson is giving businesses a chance to celebrate the festive season with an exciting new range of Jameson Distillery Virtual Experiences.

It’s an innovative way for colleagues and friends to catch up, have a drink and enjoy a much-loved Jameson Distillery experience from the comfort of their own home. It’s time to dust off that Christmas jumper and get ready for a night in with a difference, with Jameson bringing their distillery experiences from their home to yours as part of this virtual offering.

Businesses can choose from one of three interactive, online experiences – the Jameson Cocktail Making Class, the Jameson Family Tasting and the Midleton Distillery Single Pot Still Tasting. To find out more, we spoke to John Carroll, marketing manager at Jameson Distillery.

Making virtual experiences a reality

With a half a million visitors annually to Jameson Distillery Bow St. and Jameson Distillery Midleton, whiskey fans from all over the world flock to Smithfield and Midleton to enjoy the various whiskey experiences within the original distillery buildings.

“It has been our ambition to bring our experiences to overseas fans of the brand virtually who, for whatever reason, haven’t been able to travel to Ireland,” explains John.

“Recent months have changed how we socialise and stay connected. Many of us are looking for new, fun and safe ways to do this. With the Covid-19 restrictions, our planning accelerated. This month, we’re delighted to launch our virtual experiences, helping colleagues and friends to connect from the comfort of home.”

Each live, interactive experience is hosted by a Jameson craft ambassador from either Jameson Distillery Bow St. in Dublin or Jameson Distillery Midleton in Cork. All of the equipment and whiskey required for the classes is delivered in advance.

The group sizes start at six and are capped at 35 in order to maintain a level of personal touch.

“Like our experiences at Bow St. and Midleton, they’re fully hosted. So you’re helped and guided all the way through from start to finish. Just like the physical experiences, we want to create an atmosphere that’s fun, engaging, interactive and personal. Responsible drinking is encouraged throughout.”

Three Jameson Distillery Virtual Experiences to choose from

Initially, these virtual experiences will be primarily focused on corporate groups, although there will also be a limited number of public experiences advertised on the Jameson social channels in the run-up to Christmas.

So, what’s on offer for corporate groups?

Jameson Cocktail Making Class (€99 per person)

“At Jameson Distillery Bow St., we host a cocktail making class, called the Whiskey Shakers. It’s hosted in a private bar, nestled away in the heart of the distillery, where up to 16 people can come and learn how to create some classic cocktails, shaken and stirred.

“Taking inspiration from the physical experience in Smithfield, we’ve recreated a 60-minute virtual masterclass where you try your hand preparing your own Jameson Whiskey Sour and Old Fashioned. Non-alcoholic recipes can also be prepared. We’ll provide you with the professional tools, expertise and whiskey of course to help prepare your masterpieces.”

As well as providing a fun group experience for budding mixologists, the professional Jameson cocktail kit is a fantastic Christmas present in its own right.

“We’ve created a really nice cocktail kit including a Jameson 50ml family pack, barware, whiskey tumblers and a recipe book.

“With the cocktail class, there’s a tiny bit of preparation to be done in advance – making some sugar syrup, egg whites or alternative and having some ice ready. After that, you’re in the safe hands of one of our team. It’s a great way to learn the basics of cocktail making.”

Jameson Family Tasting (€55 per person)

“We also host our Jameson Family Tasting. It’s a 60-minute tutored whiskey tasting of Jameson Original, Jameson Black Barrel, Jameson Crested and Jameson Stout Edition,” adds John. “Included in the pack are tasting glasses, a tasting mat and journal. Perfect for the whiskey appreciator, looking for a deeper dive into the flavour profiles of the Jameson family.”

The experience, also delivered by a Jameson craft ambassador, offers plenty of opportunity for conversation, questions and note taking throughout.

Single Pot Still Tasting (€69 per person)

“Complementing our Jameson Family Tasting, we also have a Single Pot Still Tasting experience. Pot Still Irish Whiskey is a style of whiskey which is unique to Ireland in general, and to Midleton Distillery in particular.”

The experience offers an introduction to the Single Pot Still Whiskeys of Midleton - Green Spot, Midleton Very Rare, Redbreast 12 Year Old and Powers John’s Lane Release. Also included with the offering are whiskey tasting glasses, tasting notes and a Single Pot Still booklet.

“Both tasting classes allow participants to nose, sample and enjoy the selected whiskeys, guided through the diverse flavours from the comfort of home with colleagues or friends also sharing the experience.”

A Christmas party with a difference

The pandemic may have made it impossible to have a traditional Christmas party but this new offering is one way for colleagues who haven’t seen each other in a while to enjoy a shared experience and have some fun together over the Christmas season.

For booking enquiries, email virtual@jamesonwhiskey.com.

Explore Jameson’s corporate gifting options on the Jameson website. Enjoy Jameson sensibly. Visit drinkaware.ie.

