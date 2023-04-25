Earth Day: What's happening and how can we take part?

From helping clean up your local beach to developing services based on green innovation, there are many ways for businesses and individuals to get involved.

Sponsored by Bord na Móna

Earth Day, April 22nd, celebrates the largest environmental movement worldwide. What began as a fight against air pollution in the US in 1970 has led to a global initiative for climate action marked by more than a billion people annually.

This year's theme, "Invest In Our Planet", encourages individuals and businesses to dedicate time, resources, and energy to solving climate change and other environmental issues.

Numerous Earth Day events will take place nationwide this week, allowing supporters to tackle environmental issues at home and worldwide. From heading out and joining a community clean-up to signing a petition against the climate crisis, to businesses committing to reforestation, there are many ways to get involved this Earth Day.

Get planting

Earth day

Your garden can provide a great habitat for local biodiversity. Whether you have acres of land to work with or a compact balcony, a pollinator garden can come in all shapes and sizes.

Some ways to promote a healthier environment through gardening include:

Avoid pesticides . Pesticides can contaminate soil and vegetation, kill insects and harm animals such as birds.

Plant native trees and shrubs. If you don't have space at home, why not support a local or global reforestation organisation. If you don't have space at home, why not support a local or global reforestation organisation. Reforest Nation , for example, aims to ignite a national movement of tree planting and nature restoration across the Island of Ireland.

Plant some wildflowers . You can purchase boxes of wildflower seeds at most garden centres, and they require very little maintenance. Simply spread the seeds around your garden or in pots on your balcony and let nature do the rest.

Welcome wildlife. Add a birdbath, bird box or insect hotel to encourage wildlife into your garden or balcony.

Manage your plastic consumption

Earth day

The impact plastic pollution has on our planet is undeniable. According to the UN Environment Programme, "every minute, the equivalent of one garbage truck of plastic is dumped into our ocean."

And while the problem needs to be dealt with on a mass, global scale, every single one of us can make better choices when it comes to consuming plastic.

Some ways to manage and reduce our plastic consumption:

Invest in a reusable cup and water bottle. Grabbing a coffee on the way to work is one of life's simple pleasures, and staying hydrated throughout the day is essential. But we can often forget how much plastic is involved. Using a reusable cup and bottle is a great way to reduce our daily plastic. Many cafes offer discounts to those with reusable tea and coffee cups, so not only does it benefit the environment, but it can also benefit our pockets.

Clean and recycle . While you don't need to scrub your recyclable plastics, they must be free from food or liquid. The likes of yoghurt pots and shampoo bottles should be rinsed before going into the recycling bin. Soft plastics (For example, plastic wrappers, plastic labels, bubble wrap, bread wrappers & pasta bags) can all be placed in your recycling bin once they are clean, dry and loose.

Say no to single-use plastic . Straws, plastic cutlery, and glitter (yes, glitter!) are just some single-use plastics that are slowly on the way out. Businesses and individuals can help speed up the process by removing unnecessary plastics and switching to sustainable alternatives.

Use your voice . The Global Plastics Treaty aims to promote a circular economy action plan and ban single-use plastic. You can . The Global Plastics Treaty aims to promote a circular economy action plan and ban single-use plastic. You can sign the global petition and add your voice to the call for world leaders and governments to make immediate changes.

Take part in the Great Global Clean Up

Earth day

The Great Global Cleanup is a worldwide campaign to rid the environment of waste and plastic pollution for good.

You can sign up as an individual or a business and join an official community event, or rally some troops (i.e. friends, family or co-workers) and register your own event and help clean your local park, beach or woodland.

Some local events to keep an eye out for this Earth Day include:

Business owners, it's time to Accelerate Green

While we all have an individual responsibility to the environment, business owners and industry leaders have a crucial role in the fight against the climate crisis.

Supporting green innovators and businesses is a key priority for Bord na Móna as the organisation works to build a bigger community of sustainability-focused businesses delivering green solutions

In line with this year's Earth Day theme, Invest In Our Planet, the project Accelerate Green is an investment in the climate change economy in Ireland.

Accelerate Green is an accelerator programme designed for sustainable businesses, which is being delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners. It is the first accelerator programme of its kind in Ireland - dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

The companies involved gain access to further knowledge of green innovation through collaboration with others in their field, training, mentoring and exposure to a breadth of commercial expertise and promotion. Eight companies are participating in the programme this year; Nan0box, Hibra, HUB360, HaPPE Earth, Superfy, Trinity Green Energy, EC Charging, and CW Applied.

Over the course of the programme the companies are brought through a series of deep learning and mentoring sessions and engage with a broad array of speakers from enterprise and energy agencies, Irish corporates, research networks, investors, and successful business leaders.

"Supporting green innovators through Accelerate Green is a top priority for us at Bord na Móna," says Sharon Doyle, Head of Corporate Affairs at Bord na Móna.

"We are currently on a path to continue expanding our renewable energy solutions to support Ireland's sustainable energy requirements by 2030, with a longer-term goal of supporting our national ambition of achieving new zero emissions by 2050.

“These goals cannot be reached without the growth and support of energy-conscious and environmentally sustainable companies, and the Accelerate Green participants are leading the way in this field.”

The Accelerate Green programme aims to build a larger community of sustainability-focused businesses delivering green solutions across the country.

Accelerate Green is spearheaded by Bord na Móna, supported by Peatlands & People (Erinn Innovation) and delivered by Resolve Partners.

This work is supported with partial funding through the Bord na Móna led European Commission funded LIFE Integrated Project 'Peatlands and People', an initiative that aims to support the realisation of a carbon-neutral, climate-resistant and environmentally sustainable country.

For more information on the programme and its participants, click here.