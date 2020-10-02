Covid-19 has made us all appreciate the little things in life, from a well-made cup of tea, to the joy of seeing a familiar face. For older people living in Ireland, these simple pleasures cannot be underestimated, especially during this ongoing pandemic.

As our older people continue to face restrictions, the importance of good quality home care has become more apparent than ever.

Like doctors and nurses, thousands of home care workers continue to provide top-class services during Covid-19. They put their clients first day in and day out, even while the country is in crisis.

To find out more, we decided to talk to Vitória Régia, a caregiver with Home Instead Senior Care.

Building relationships

Vitória has worked with Home Instead Senior Care for three years. During that time, she has worked with various different clients in her locality. To her, one of the best parts of the job is building these relationships.

“When we go to someone’s home we are bringing expertise, but we are also bringing companionship,” she explains. “We can bring them joy. Everyday I learn something new. I don’t just get the chance to learn about Irish culture, but I also get the chance to learn about being a human being in this world. They have so much wisdom to share.”

This ability to build trust became particularly important in recent months. During lockdown, many older people could not see their friends and family, so carers had to step in to fill the void.

“They become part of my family,” explains Vitória. “I have had the chance to work with some clients for a long period of time. After a while, they started to treat me like a part of their family too. They would tell me about their lives and their homes. It’s amazing!”

Care in a crisis

Home help not only curbs loneliness, it’s also a safe and convenient way to take care of the older generation.

“During the pandemic, people started to realise the benefits of home help,” explains Vitória. “It became very important.

“Everyone at Home Instead Senior Care has been fully trained and uses PPE at all times to avoid any kind of infections. We do this to protect ourselves and also our clients.”

Extra online training allowed Home Instead caregivers to put their client’s minds at ease.

“It was a bit frightening at the beginning because we didn’t know much about the virus,” Vitória remembers. “However, it was also very rewarding. We were given lots of training on how to deal with Covid-19. Even if our clients were nervous about the virus, we could be there to help them in a safe way.

“None of my clients have passed away from the virus or have even contracted it. That’s very important to me. It means that what we’re doing is working.”

A trusted source of care

As Covid-19 continues to be a presence in our lives, it’s important that families know that help is out there should they need it.

“Sometimes it can be very overwhelming for a family to care for their elderly relative on their own,” Vitória explains. “It’s very tiring. Home Instead Senior Care is something that brings the family relief and helps them to keep some stability.

“The older person is able to live in an environment that they are used to, they recognise their home. Having a home help come in is great because it’s a trained professional. It’s the same expertise you would get in a nursing home but in a more comfortable way.”

