Dublin distillery launches a new premium Irish whiskey at exclusive event

Whiskey has enjoyed a renaissance in recent times and the latest addition to the Irish market looks certain to be a hit with discerning whiskey drinkers. Pearse Lyons Distillery celebrated the launch of its new five-year-old single malt with an impressive event at its St James Street premises on Thursday night.

The new whiskey is the first new five-year age statement Irish whiskey to emerge from a new distillery in Ireland in over 25 years. 4,000 individually numbered bottles of Pearse 5-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey have been released and they’ll be exclusively sold in SuperValu’s premium whiskey section and a select number of licensed premises.

Conor Ryan, Global Spirits Ambassador for Alltech, speaks at the launch

The limited-release whiskey was produced on two small-batch copper pot stills and aged in bourbon casks. The design of the bottle was inspired by the former church of St James, a distinctive landmark in The Liberties that is now home to the Pearse Lyons Distillery.

Irish whiskey has reclaimed the spotlight from gin in recent times and the Pearse 5-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey will be a welcome addition to the list of premium whiskeys being produced in Ireland.

Gearoid Cahill, Head Distiller at Pearse Lyons Distillery, and Patricia Callan, ABFI

“The release of the Pearse 5-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey marks a historic milestone in the re-evolution of the Irish whiskey distilling industry,” said Gearoid Cahill, Head Distiller at the Pearse Lyons Distillery.

“We are really proud to introduce the first new five-year age statement Irish whiskey in Ireland in more than 25 years. Using Irish malted barley and our own special yeast strain, the whiskey spirit was produced on our unique copper pot stills whose unusual design is credited with giving the whiskey a special character.”

Stuart McNamara, Irish Whiskey.com, John Cooney, Spirits Trading Manager, SuperValu and Ivor Whiskey, Talk2U

Thursday’s launch was attended by leading Irish whiskey connoisseurs, who got to sample the new drink and enjoy a talk on pairing whiskey with food. Guests were also treated to a canape selection designed by SuperValu brand ambassador, chef Kevin Dundon, to compliment the new single malt whiskey.

Paddy O'Dea, Irish Whiskey Association, Kevin Dundon, SuperValu Brand Ambassador, and William Lavelle, Chairman Irish Whiskey Association

John Cooney, Spirits Trading Manager at SuperValu, believes the new whiskey will be a unique addition to the Irish whiskey landscape and to SuperValu’s in-store selection.

“Irish whiskey is currently experiencing an overwhelming resurgence and this new Pearse Lyons 5-year-old single malt will certainly generate a real excitement for Irish whiskey enthusiasts,” he said.

“This is a cutting-edge whiskey that has its own unique taste and flavour which is a real treat for the whiskey palate. SuperValu is delighted to be part of the distillery’s launch and to be the only supermarket group to offer this exclusively to our shoppers. Irish whiskey market sales are currently growing 7.6pc year-on-year with premium whiskey delivering growth at 38pc within this market and I am pleased to say that SuperValu is exceeding both of these growth figures.”

To find out more about the Pearse 5-Year-Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey and the Pearse Lyons Distillery, visit the website. Please enjoy Pearse Lyons responsibly.

