Don't put it off: The importance of using BowelScreen test kits at home

With April being Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, it’s worth knowing that one simple (and free) at-home test kit could save your life.

Every year, around 2,600 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in Ireland. It is the second most invasive cancer in men and third most invasive in women.

Given that it is one of the more common forms of cancer in Ireland, the fact that you can complete a bowel screening test from the comfort of your own home is a huge plus.

Screening can help prevent cancer developing by allowing for the removal of pre-cancerous growths known as polyps, which could go on to develop into cancer if left unchecked. It can also help detect cancer before any symptoms have begun, which can make it easier to treat.

Because your risk of bowel cancer can increase with age, a home bowel screening test kit is offered to people at regular intervals between the ages of 60 and 69.

It can be easy to put the test to the back of your mind (and cupboard), and given the nature of the test there can perhaps be an element of embarrassment for some people. The first thing that should be made clear about the test is that it is completely painless and can be done in private, and the second thing is that it only takes a few minutes of your time.

Maria Power (62), a social scientist from Waterford has taken one BowelScreen test and has another due soon. For Maria they are the equivalent of an NCT or dental check-up; a positive health step she takes when the time arrives.

“I can’t even remember doing my last test, it was that straightforward. I’m good at doing all my screening tests and try to get to them as soon as they come up.

“I view it as part of my health check routine – visit the dentist, get my eyes checked, get my screening tests out of the way, it’s all part of making sure I’m in reasonably good health,” Maria said.

If you’re aged between 60 and 69, the first step is to make sure you’re on the screening register by visiting the HSE’s website or calling Freephone 1800 45 45 55. Once you are registered and have received an invitation to take a test, a FIT kit (faecal immunochemical test) is posted to your home address for you to complete in your own time.

The test involves taking a sample of your stool (poo), which is placed in a sealed tube and plastic bag. This can then be returned in the pre-paid free post envelope provided so it can be tested for traces of blood.

It’s worth noting that blood can be present for many non-serious reasons, but could also be an early warning sign of bowel cancer. If the amount of blood detected is above the screening limit, a referral for a colonoscopy will be made to investigate further.

You can watch a short BowelScreen home test instruction video here.

Whether you have already received a test kit and have been putting it off or haven’t checked that you are registered for one yet, Bowel Cancer Awareness Month is the perfect time to stop putting it off and take the BowelScreen test.

For the vast majority of people who have already completed the test, they understand both how simple the process is and how important it is to make it part of our healthcare routine. Recent BowelScreen figures show that 90pc of people will do it again when invited. So put your test by the loo, don’t put it off. It could save your life.

If you are invited, complete the test without delay. To make sure you’re on the register and to find out more, call Freephone 1800 45 45 55 or visit www.bowelscreen.ie.