‘Don’t panic but the time to act is now’: Enterprise Ireland urges companies to prepare for Brexit

Remember a time, pre-pandemic, when our daily news coverage focused on Brexit and the implications it would have on the economy and trade?

Well, as the Brexit deadline fast approaches on January 1, it’s time that we put Brexit back at the forefront of our minds, especially if you work in a company that trades with the UK.

Emer O’Byrne works in Enterprise Ireland’s Brexit Unit. We caught up with her to find out how companies can prepare, what they need to do before Christmas and how they can apply for financial and other supports.

The time to act is now

From January 1, 2021, customs procedures for Irish companies trading to, from or through the UK (excluding Northern Ireland) will become a reality. Unfortunately, a high number of companies are not prepared for this change.

“Some of the stats that we are seeing in terms of companies preparedness are really worrying us,” Emer explains. “There’s about 22pc of companies that haven’t gotten ready yet. The message we would send to them is, don’t panic but please act now because otherwise you’re going to face significant disruption come January 1.

“Customs procedures between Ireland and Great Britain will be a reality from January 1. Companies have to be ready for that if they are moving goods to, from or through the Great Britain.”

Take the right steps

Emer encourages all companies to take three key steps before the end of the year.

“Number one is to get your EORI number,” Emer states. “That is the unique reference number that allows businesses to export. That is something that companies can get through Revenue. It takes only a matter of minutes. That’s the first thing they need to do.

“Number two on that list is to determine the commodity code for their product or products (if they have more than one). Again, companies can find out more information on commodity codes on the Revenue website.

“The third thing is to talk to their existing haulage or freight providers who move goods to and from the UK for them about the extra requirements that they have in terms of information for customs documentation. Companies also need to decide who is going to manage the customs procedures and paperwork. Is the paperwork going to be something that they do in-house or do they need to find a customs broker/intermediary to do that?”

Help is available

Thankfully, Enterprise Ireland is here to help Irish companies to prepare for this huge change and. Emer highlights two important supports that all companies should look into.

Brexit Readiness Checker

The Brexit Readiness Checker is an online tool that helps companies find out how prepared they are for the changes coming in the New Year.

“The Brexit Readiness Checker is very straightforward,” Emer explains. “You can fill it out online in 10 to 15 minutes. Companies will then receive a personalised plan of action that they need to take to become prepared for Brexit.”

Ready for Customs Grant

There are also financial aids available.

“According to our analysis, 30pc of companies have yet to decide who is going to manage custom procedures,” Emer states. “There is a grant available for companies to consider if they chose to manage the customs procedures themselves. It’s called the Ready for Customs grant. If they have either a new person that they are going to take on or if they’re going to redeploy someone into that role, there’s a grant available for €9000.

“The grant is not just for Enterprise Ireland companies. It is for all companies who are engaged with business activities with and through the UK. If they’re a small company importing from the UK they can be eligible for this particular grant.

“It’s also available for the freight, haulage and logistic services who move goods on behalf of companies in Ireland or custom intermediaries – the companies who do the customs clearance documents on behalf of a small company. More information about the grant is available on the Prepare for Brexit website.

“The grant is there to help companies with the initial cost of taking on a new staff member to deal with customs declarations or redeploying a member of your team. It’s an investment that companies must make rather than something that will support sales or your profits. Enterprise Ireland is there to support companies with some of those costs.”

Start somewhere

We all know 2020 has been an incredibly tough year for companies but Emer believes that with the right preparation, companies can limit the impact of the disruption that Brexit may have on their trade with the UK.

“Brexit has been around for a long time,” she states. “Maybe companies had a plan in 2019 that they were working towards. Unfortunately, and understandably, they might have lost focus this year due to Covid-19. We’re now saying please go back to that plan and dust it off. If you don’t have a plan, it’s not too late, but you need to act now. The Brexit Readiness Checker can provide a personalised plan of action and guide you on the supports that are available from Enterprise Ireland and other state agencies.

Brexit will have many other impacts on business in Ireland. You need to be ready now. Check what you need to do with Enterprise Ireland’s Brexit Readiness Checker

